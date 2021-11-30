Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 81, Bath County 15
Chilhowie 40, Grayson County 24
Christ Chapel Academy 41, Trinity at Meadowview 38
First Colonial 60, Hickory 27
Fort Chiswell 37, Eastern Montgomery 34
Fort Defiance 81, Rockbridge County 25
Galax 65, Northwood 12
Grafton 47, Lafayette 30
Hampton 84, Gloucester 10
Hampton Roads 48, Cape Henry Collegiate 41
Hanover 71, Courtland 61
Hermitage 46, Midlothian 34
Isle of Wight Academy 76, Amelia Academy 30
James River-Midlothian 56, Monacan 51
Kellam 58, Frank Cox 44
Madison County 46, Orange County 37
Matoaca 44, Mills Godwin 31
Menchville 89, Phoebus 23
Millbrook 68, Harrisonburg 52
Mountain View High School 37, Buffalo Gap 35
North Cross 41, Westover Christian 33
Page County 49, Broadway 30
Princess Anne 58, Landstown 39
Pulaski County 75, Abingdon 50
Riverbend 58, King George 25
Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Ridgeview Christian 45
Rural Retreat 51, Bland County 39
Salem-Va. Beach 72, Ocean Lakes 24
Sherando 46, James Wood 36
Smithfield 56, Jamestown 9
Spotswood 72, R.E. Lee-Staunton 32
St. Catherine’s 66, Veritas Classic Christian School 17
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49, St. John Paul the Great 31
Tabb 36, Warhill 27
Tallwood 57, Green Run 32
The Covenant School 68, Tandem Friends School 4
Thomas Dale 46, Highland Springs 41
Thomas Walker 51, Richlands 37
Timberlake Christian 42, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 39
Unity Reed 48, C.D. Hylton 39
Wakefield School 44, Quantico 10
West Potomac 53, Woodbridge 52
Western Branch 51, Norfolk Christian School 32
William Fleming 70, Roanoke Catholic 28
Woodside 54, Kecoughtan 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
