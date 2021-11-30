Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 81, Bath County 15 Chilhowie 40, Grayson County 24 Christ Chapel Academy 41, Trinity at Meadowview…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 81, Bath County 15

Chilhowie 40, Grayson County 24

Christ Chapel Academy 41, Trinity at Meadowview 38

First Colonial 60, Hickory 27

Fort Chiswell 37, Eastern Montgomery 34

Fort Defiance 81, Rockbridge County 25

Galax 65, Northwood 12

Grafton 47, Lafayette 30

Hampton 84, Gloucester 10

Hampton Roads 48, Cape Henry Collegiate 41

Hanover 71, Courtland 61

Hermitage 46, Midlothian 34

Isle of Wight Academy 76, Amelia Academy 30

James River-Midlothian 56, Monacan 51

Kellam 58, Frank Cox 44

Madison County 46, Orange County 37

Matoaca 44, Mills Godwin 31

Menchville 89, Phoebus 23

Millbrook 68, Harrisonburg 52

Mountain View High School 37, Buffalo Gap 35

North Cross 41, Westover Christian 33

Page County 49, Broadway 30

Princess Anne 58, Landstown 39

Pulaski County 75, Abingdon 50

Riverbend 58, King George 25

Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Ridgeview Christian 45

Rural Retreat 51, Bland County 39

Salem-Va. Beach 72, Ocean Lakes 24

Sherando 46, James Wood 36

Smithfield 56, Jamestown 9

Spotswood 72, R.E. Lee-Staunton 32

St. Catherine’s 66, Veritas Classic Christian School 17

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49, St. John Paul the Great 31

Tabb 36, Warhill 27

Tallwood 57, Green Run 32

The Covenant School 68, Tandem Friends School 4

Thomas Dale 46, Highland Springs 41

Thomas Walker 51, Richlands 37

Timberlake Christian 42, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 39

Unity Reed 48, C.D. Hylton 39

Wakefield School 44, Quantico 10

West Potomac 53, Woodbridge 52

Western Branch 51, Norfolk Christian School 32

William Fleming 70, Roanoke Catholic 28

Woodside 54, Kecoughtan 44

___

