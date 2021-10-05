Coronavirus News: Medical volunteers needed in Loudoun Co. | Fauci on holiday gatherings | How risky are large outdoor events? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Steve Baldwin resigns as CEO of NWSL’s Washington Spirit

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 10:57 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Baldwin resigned as CEO and managing partner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit on Tuesday in the wake of coach Richie Burke’s firing following a harassment investigation.

Baldwin said in a statement he decided to resign at the request of players and to avoid being a distraction. The team’s official supporters’ group had called for Baldwin to sell his interest in the team, saying it would curtail certain game-day traditions, including chants, until changes were made.

“This was an extremely difficult decision for me,” Baldwin said. “I have no doubt made some mistakes, but my effort and focus were always on building a professional experience for our players.”

Baldwin said team president Ben Olsen now has full authority over club operations.

Burke was fired after a Washington Post report detailed verbal and emotional abuse of players and the NWSL held a formal investigation. The Spirit were also sanctioned by the league.

In its ninth season, the NWSL has been rocked by a sexual harassment and misconduct scandal involving a longtime coach, a situation that prompted Commissioner Lisa Baird to resign Friday.

