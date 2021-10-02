Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 5:15 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 30, Annandale 6

Broadwater Academy 58, Richmond Christian 26

Catholic High School of Va Beach 35, Christchurch 0

Hampton 27, Bethel 0

Hopewell 48, Colonial Heights 8

Warwick 8, Kecoughtan 7

Woodstock Central 26, Broadway 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

