Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop O’Connell 30, Annandale 6
Broadwater Academy 58, Richmond Christian 26
Catholic High School of Va Beach 35, Christchurch 0
Hampton 27, Bethel 0
Hopewell 48, Colonial Heights 8
Warwick 8, Kecoughtan 7
Woodstock Central 26, Broadway 13
