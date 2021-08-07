2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Molly Seidel wins bronze in Olympic marathon | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Durant agrees to 4-year contact extension with Brooklyn Nets

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 12:12 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets for the long term.

Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension Friday, business partner Rich Kleiman announced on Boardroom, their sports business media network.

Durant just finished his first season playing for the Nets after sitting out the 2019-20 season recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists, showing he had shaken off the injury to regain the form that made him the 2014 NBA MVP and a four-time lead scoring champion.

The extension begins with the 2022-23 season. It came hours before Durant was trying to lead the U.S. to a fourth straight Olympic gold medal. He became the American men’s career scoring leader during the tournament.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

