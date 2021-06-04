CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Washington Football Team to open camp in Richmond, Virginia

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 8:42 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Washington Football Team will return to Richmond, Virginia, for the start of training camp this summer.

The club and city on Friday announced a limited engagement from July 27-31. Those are the first days most NFL teams are allowed to conduct training camp practices.

“Going away for training camp has always been something I find valuable and believe is a positive experience for building team camaraderie,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said. “We are eager to get to Richmond to start training camp.”

Washington held camp in Richmond from 2013-19. An agreement with Richmond was set to expire after the 2020 training camp, which was conduced at the team’s practice facility because of the pandemic.

If Washington does reach a new stadium deal in Virginia, it could mean camp in Richmond for several more years until the full-service facility is ready around 2027.

Fans are expected to be able to attend camp in Richmond as in previous years. The team said free passes would be made available.

