NFL Draft: Washington select LB Davis at No. 19, Baltimore fill voids with two picks

The results from the NFL Draft for both the Washington Football Team and the Baltimore Ravens.

FILE – Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis (44) rushes UT Martin quarterback John Bachus III (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., in this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, FIle) AP/Bryan Woolston Jamin Davis, the newest member of the Washington Football Team will slide into a defense with arguably the best defensive front in the NFL. Collegiate Images via Getty Imag/Collegiate Images Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, top, tackles Mississippi wide receiver Demarcus Gregory (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) AP/Bryan Woolston Images of Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman are displayed on stage after he was chosen by the Baltimore Ravens with the 27th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP/Tony Dejak FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) turns upfield against Auburn during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football gam in Tampa, Fla. Baltimore ranked last in the NFL averaging 171.2 yards passing per game and had the fewest pass attempts with 406 last season. That’s partly because the running game was so proficient behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, the catalyst for the league’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 yards per game) for the second straight season. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File) AP/Chris O'Meara FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) runs the ball down the field for a touchdown against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, in Minneapolis. Bateman initially opted out of the season on Aug. 4, citing concerns about playing amid the coronavirus pandemic, instead signing with an agent and focusing on the NFL draft. But he changed his mind when the Big Ten returned Sept. 16 with daily testing and earned special reinstatement from the NCAA. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File) AP/Stacy Bengs FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Penn State defenders Robert Windsor (54) and Jayson Oweh (28) cause Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan (17) to fumble in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all. Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, and said it plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 23-24. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File) AP/Barry Reeger FILE – Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh warms up before an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in State College, Pa., in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File) AP/Barry Reeger An image of Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley is displayed as a Tennessee Titans fan cheers on stage after Farley was chosen by the Titans with the 22nd pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP/Tony Dejak FILE – Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, in this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) AP/John Bazemore FILE – Christian Darrisaw smiles after completing a set of offensive line drills during Virginia Tech Pro Day in Blacksburg, Va., in this Friday, March 26, 2021, file photo. Darrisaw is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry, File) AP/Matt Gentry A Minnesota Vikings fan, left, holds a team jersey as an image of offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw is shown on stage after Darrisaw was chosen with the team with the 23rd pick in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP/Tony Dejak ( 1 /12) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The Washington Football Team and the Baltimore Ravens make substantial additions to their rosters with their selections in the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday.

With the No. 19 overall pick, Washington selected Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis.

Davis, a redshirt junior, led the Wildcats with 102 tackles last season and 1.5 sacks in 10 games. He opted out of Kentucky’s bowl game and decided to turn pro. The 6-foot-3, 234-pound linebacker from Ludowici, Georgia, will look to add depth to Washington’s defense.

“It’s a surreal feeling, but it’s not weird to me,” Davis said of his quick ascent up the depth chart to an NFL first-round pick. “I’m just ready to show the world who I am.”

“He’s a very smart, intelligent, young man — plays the game at the right tempo,” Rivera said Thursday night. “He has position flex: He can play all of our linebacking positions. He’s got that kind of athletic ability. He’s what you look for in a football player.”

Coming into the draft, Washington had several needs at linebacker, offensive tackle and tight end. A trade with Miami sent veteran guard Ereck Flowers back to Washington, where he played in 2019, filling in the hole on the offensive line.

Following the departure of starter Kevin Pierre-Louis, Washington opted for Davis over Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who fell out of the first round. Davis’ ability to play all three linebacker positions factored into that decision, Rivera said.

“He sticks out on tape,” Rivera said about Davis. “Just the fact he’s a good football player really gets your attention.”

The Burgundy and Gold were also linked with quarterback Trey Lance, but he was taken with the No. 3 pick by San Francisco. General manager Martin Mayhew said the team already has “some excellent quarterbacks” on the roster. Washington picked up veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick during free agency and already has Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke under contract.

Their next pick will come in the second round with the No. 51 overall selection.

Meanwhile, the Ravens made two picks late in the first round. With the No. 29 overall pick, Baltimore selected wide receiver Rashod Bateman from Minnesota. Then with the No. 31 pick, they chose linebacker Jayson Oweh from Penn State.

The additional of Bateman will look to help Baltimore receiver core after it ranked last in the league last season in passing yards, averaging 171.2 yards per game. Bateman has solid size — 6-foot-2, 210 pounds — with exceptional hands. He was ranked was eighth in the country with 20.3 yards per catch in 2019.

Bateman opted out of his junior year due to COVID-19, but he decided to return when the Big Ten announced it would have a season. He played five games in 2020 and caught 36 passes for 472 yards with two touchdowns.

Before the draft, general manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens would add a pass rusher to aid the defense following the departure of Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward in free agency. With Oweh, Baltimore adds an explosive player with good size at 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds.

While he did not have a sack in 2020, Oweh was selected to the Big Ten first-team all-conference after recording 38 tackles in seven games.

In other draft news, two Virginia Tech players were selected in consecutive picks. First, the Tennessee Titans drafted cornerback Caleb Farley at No. 22 overall. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defender opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic and had surgery in March to repair a herniated disc. However, he expects to be ready for the start of training camp.

Farley didn’t attend the draft after testing positive for COVID-19.

Following his selection, the Minnesota Vikings selected Hokies offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw with the 23rd overall selection. Darrisaw, a 6-foot-5, 322-pound blocker, was a second-team All-American in 2020 who can fill a significant need at left tackle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

