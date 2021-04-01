CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 10:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 35, John Battle 0

Alexandria High School/T.C. Williams 48, Hayfield 7

Annandale 42, West Potomac 14

Battlefield 35, Patriot 12

Broadway 19, Waynesboro 8

Buffalo Gap 37, Fort Defiance 12

Chantilly 19, Westfield 14

Clarke County 68, Madison County 0

Clover Hill 24, Lloyd Bird 20

Colonial Forge 36, Stafford 6

Culpeper 43, Rock Ridge 3

Dan River 53, Gretna 6

Fairfax 20, W.T. Woodson 13

Frank Cox 42, Landstown 6

George Marshall 21, Justice High School 14

Green Run 51, Kellam 6

Grundy 36, Honaker 3

Heritage (Leesburg) 21, Loudoun Valley 7

Hopewell 21, Matoaca 14

James Madison 22, Centreville 7

John Champe 35, Avalon, Md. 0

Langley 19, George Mason 6

Lebanon 32, Marion 13

Manchester 35, Cosby 0

Maury 40, Churchland 14

Mountain View 44, Brooke Point 0

North Stafford 14, Riverbend 7

Osbourn 14, Osbourn Park 5

Page County 37, Luray 28

Powhatan 20, Midlothian 13

Riverheads 10, Stuarts Draft 7, OT

Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 27

Rural Retreat 53, Rye Cove 0

Sherando 31, Millbrook 17

Skyline 43, Warren County 0

South County 24, Lake Braddock 14

Southampton 26, Franklin 0

Strasburg 54, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 6

Tallwood 20, Bayside 14

Thomas Dale 19, Dinwiddie 14

Twin Valley 6, Hurley 0

West Springfield 43, James Robinson 29

Wilson Memorial 41, R.E. Lee-Staunton 6

Woodside 14, Menchville 0

Yorktown 28, McLean 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Independence vs. Broad Run, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

TSP fairly stable for March, major improvement from 2020

NAPA report details path forward for OPM, but advocates worry it'll be easily forgotten

‘It’s going to touch everything.’ Energy Department weaves AI into mission-critical work

CISA gives agencies 90 days to further harden networks against Microsoft email threat

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up