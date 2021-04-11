CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Ledecky dominates 1,500 freestyle…

Ledecky dominates 1,500 freestyle at California meet

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Pro Swim Series meet with the world’s fastest time this year.

She touched in 15 minutes, 40.55 seconds in the outdoor pool on Sunday. Ashley Twichell finished second in 16:06.68.

Ledecky’s time was 17 seconds quicker than the second-fastest swimmer, Simona Quadarella who swam 15:57.03 at the recent Italian Olympic trials. Ledecky set the world record of 15:20.48 in 2018.

Ledecky’s 800 split would have won the individual event in Mission Viejo and would have been the world’s fastest this year as well. Her final time in the 1,500 would have been good enough to place third in the men’s event, won by Jordan Wilimovsky in 15:10.44.

Ledecky finished second in the 100 free in 54.22 seconds. Abbey Weitzeil won in 53.68.

The women’s 1,500 will be an Olympic event for the first time at the Tokyo Games.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up