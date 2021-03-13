CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California variants in Va. | Special clinic for Latinos | In-person learning in Md. | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 10:49 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amelia County def. Cumberland, forfeit

Centreville 48, Oakton 6

Freedom (W) 35, Woodbridge 6

Galax 7, George Wythe-Wytheville 0

Glenvar 34, Floyd County 0

Goochland 14, Liberty-Bealeton 12

Graham 48, Marion 3

Grayson County 41, Auburn 13

Grundy 48, Hurley 0

Lafayette 42, Warhill 0

Liberty Christian 36, William Fleming 6

Page County 45, Bath County 6

Parry McCluer 52, Covington 34

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 38, Honaker 13

Phoebus 23, Hampton 12

Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 6

Tazewell 21, Richlands 19

Union 33, John Battle 12

Unity Reed High Schoo 33, Osbourn Park 7

Woodgrove 45, Riverside 21

Yorktown 27, Washington-Lee 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hopewell vs. Petersburg, ccd.

Menchville vs. Gloucester, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

