Los Angeles Lakers say Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor has died of natural causes at 86

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 2:39 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers say Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor has died of natural causes at 86.

