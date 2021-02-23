Tuesday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Annandale 28, W.T. Woodson 6 Brentsville 21, George Mason 12 Broad Run 41, Loudoun County 14 Broadway 35,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annandale 28, W.T. Woodson 6

Brentsville 21, George Mason 12

Broad Run 41, Loudoun County 14

Broadway 35, East Rockingham 20

Castlewood 38, Honaker 0

Chantilly 25, Edison 0

Courtland 31, Spotsylvania 13

Eastern View 20, Caroline 12

Forest Park 49, Woodbridge 6

Gar-Field 35, C.D. Hylton 6

Grundy 18, Northwood 13

Halifax Academy, N.C. 50, Southampton Academy 24

Heritage (Leesburg) 35, Dominion 0

King George 19, Chancellor 14

Lightridge 3, TJ-Alexandria 0

Louisa 49, Charlottesville 0

Narrows 59, Bath County 0

Oscar Smith 64, Hickory 0

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 14, Hidden Valley 6

Tuscarora 28, Loudoun Valley 0

William Monroe 24, Manassas Park 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

