Tuesday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Annandale 28, W.T. Woodson 6
Brentsville 21, George Mason 12
Broad Run 41, Loudoun County 14
Broadway 35, East Rockingham 20
Castlewood 38, Honaker 0
Chantilly 25, Edison 0
Courtland 31, Spotsylvania 13
Eastern View 20, Caroline 12
Forest Park 49, Woodbridge 6
Gar-Field 35, C.D. Hylton 6
Grundy 18, Northwood 13
Halifax Academy, N.C. 50, Southampton Academy 24
Heritage (Leesburg) 35, Dominion 0
King George 19, Chancellor 14
Lightridge 3, TJ-Alexandria 0
Louisa 49, Charlottesville 0
Narrows 59, Bath County 0
Oscar Smith 64, Hickory 0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 14, Hidden Valley 6
Tuscarora 28, Loudoun Valley 0
William Monroe 24, Manassas Park 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.