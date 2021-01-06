Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 65, Cumberland 43 Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Norfolk Christian School 58 Carroll County 53, Galax 37…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 65, Cumberland 43

Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Norfolk Christian School 58

Carroll County 53, Galax 37

Colgan 38, Gar-Field 35

Grafton 52, York 47

Hopewell 79, Dinwiddie 43

Lloyd Bird 85, Midlothian 55

McLean 72, Langley 65

New Kent 65, Tabb 60

Norfolk Collegiate 55, Peninsula Catholic 49

Park View-Sterling 46, Lightridge 39

Petersburg 67, Meadowbrook 49

Powhatan 64, Clover Hill 63

Riverside 51, Freedom (South Riding) 46

Skyline 83, Manassas Park 71

South Lakes 47, Herndon 39

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 61, Page County 39

William Monroe 51, Woodstock Central 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bath County vs. Buffalo Gap, ccd.

Blacksburg vs. Salem, ppd.

Bruton vs. Warhill, ccd.

Chilhowie vs. Eastside, ccd.

Colonial Forge vs. Riverbend, ccd.

Forest Park vs. Woodbridge, ccd.

Giles vs. Glenvar, ppd.

Glenvar vs. Alleghany, ppd.

James Monroe vs. Culpeper, ccd.

Marion vs. Northwood, ppd.

Martinsville vs. GW-Danville, ppd.

Monacan vs. Cosby, ppd.

North Cross vs. Va. Episcopal, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Cave Spring, ccd.

Prince George vs. Thomas Dale, ccd.

Roanoke Catholic vs. William Fleming, ppd.

West Springfield vs. Fairfax, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carroll County 59, Galax 7

Cumberland 45, Altavista 31

Forest Park 61, Woodbridge 44

James Robinson 62, Lake Braddock 39

Lightridge 33, Park View-Sterling 23

Luray 40, Strasburg 29

Marion 63, Northwood 22

Monacan 68, Cosby 55

Norfolk Christian School 28, Atlantic Shores Christian 22

Osbourn Park 53, Colgan 50

Radford 51, James River-Buchanan 3

Skyline 48, Manassas Park 8

South Lakes 69, Herndon 57

Stone Bridge 52, Briar Woods 34

West Springfield 44, Fairfax 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buffalo Gap vs. Bath County, ccd.

Cave Spring vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ccd.

Chilhowie vs. Eastside, ppd.

Culpeper vs. James Monroe, ccd.

GW-Danville vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Glenvar vs. Giles, ppd.

Salem vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

Washington-Lee vs. Yorktown, ppd.

William Fleming vs. Roanoke Catholic, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.