Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 96, James Robinson 76

Broad Run 61, Dominion 58

C.D. Hylton 65, Freedom (W) 64

Cape Henry Collegiate 59, Nansemond-Suffolk 44

Courtland 62, Massaponax 58

Fairfax Christian 83, Osbourn Park 60

Forest Park 55, Gar-Field 48

Hayfield 70, Westfield 61

Heritage (Leesburg) 70, Tuscarora 68

Independence 74, Lightridge 27

John Champe 68, Freedom (South Riding) 39

Justice High School 49, Edison 41

Lake Braddock 106, Mount Vernon 77

Loudoun County 57, Loudoun Valley 41

Narrows 49, Giles 32

Norfolk Collegiate 89, Veritas Collegiate Academy 80

Patriot 69, Colgan 26

Potomac 79, Woodbridge 59

Pulaski County 53, Floyd County 51

Ridgeview 66, Twin Valley 29

Rock Ridge 47, Riverside 44

South Lakes 78, Oakton 43

Stone Bridge 58, Potomac Falls 47

Tazewell 74, Richlands 73

Wakefield 72, John Lewis High School 41

Woodstock Central 44, Warren County 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buffalo Gap vs. Altavista, ppd.

Carroll County vs. Grayson County, ppd.

Fort Defiance vs. Rockbridge County, ccd.

Galax vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.

Goochland vs. Staunton River, ppd.

Highland-Monterey vs. Craig County, ppd.

Parry McCluer vs. Bath County, ppd.

Petersburg vs. Dinwiddie, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colgan 67, Patriot 49

Eastside 73, Twin Springs 39

Edison 58, Justice High School 26

Giles 47, Narrows 41

James Madison 63, Yorktown 24

James Robinson 50, Annandale 13

John Champe 49, Freedom (South Riding) 19

Massaponax 55, Courtland 16

Oakton 35, South Lakes 24

Richlands 61, Tazewell 41

Sherando 48, Moorefield, W.Va. 26

Stone Bridge 49, Potomac Falls 46

Virginia High 55, Lebanon 23

Westfield 48, Hayfield 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bath County vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.

Graham vs. Marion, ppd.

Highland-Monterey vs. Craig County, ppd.

James River-Buchanan vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Fort Defiance, ppd.

Staunton River vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd.

