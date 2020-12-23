Wednesday’s Scores

HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 9:28 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 55, Justice High School 46

Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Steward School 54

Edison 58, Falls Church 54

Floyd County 90, Giles 63

Ridgeview 73, Central – Wise 37

Riverside 61, Woodgrove 32

South County 56, West Potomac 41

Union 64, Gate City 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Blacksburg vs. Auburn, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 40, Justice High School 34

Central – Wise 58, Ridgeview 40

Gate City 54, Union 40

George Mason 61, Skyline 43

William Monroe 61, Brentsville 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

