Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 55, Justice High School 46
Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Steward School 54
Edison 58, Falls Church 54
Floyd County 90, Giles 63
Ridgeview 73, Central – Wise 37
Riverside 61, Woodgrove 32
South County 56, West Potomac 41
Union 64, Gate City 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Blacksburg vs. Auburn, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 40, Justice High School 34
Central – Wise 58, Ridgeview 40
Gate City 54, Union 40
George Mason 61, Skyline 43
William Monroe 61, Brentsville 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.