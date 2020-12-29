CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Tuesday's Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 9:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brentsville 60, Warren County 46

Central – Wise 58, Lee High 54

Courtland 64, Spotsylvania 33

Dominion 76, Heritage (Leesburg) 48

Eastside 59, Twin Springs 48

Fluvanna 75, Louisa 53

J.I. Burton 63, Rye Cove 54

Loudoun County 73, Lightridge 30

Loudoun Valley 50, Independence 35

Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Norfolk Christian School 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Louisa 70, Fluvanna 42

Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Norfolk Christian School 23

Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 13

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

NDAA veto could jeopardize pay and benefits for nurses, Gold Star Families and other military occupations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up