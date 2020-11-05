Giants visit Washington looking for second win of season

NEW YORK GIANTS (1-7) at WASHINGTON (2-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox OPENING LINE — Washington by 3 1/2 RECORD…

NEW YORK GIANTS (1-7) at WASHINGTON (2-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Washington by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Giants 5-3, Washington 4-3

SERIES RECORD — Giants lead 104-69-4

LAST MEETING — Giants beat Washington 20-19 on Oct. 18 at Giants

LAST WEEK — Giants lost to Buccaneers 25-23; Washington had bye, beat Cowboys 25-3 on Oct. 25

AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 27, Washington No. 29

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (28)

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (8), PASS (23)

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (26), PASS (20)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (17), PASS (1)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Giants have won the past four meetings. … This is Washington’s first home game this season with fans in attendance after 3,000 season-ticket holders were given the chance to get seats in the lower bowl. … The Giants’ last three losses came by a total of six points. … Their past four games have been decided by seven points, including the one-point win over Washington. … New York has failed to hold a fourth-quarter lead in its last two games. … QB Daniel Jones has seven touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. His 316 yards rushing are a record for a Giants quarterback in the Super Bowl era. Fran Tarkenton had the old mark of 306 in 1967. … New York has rushed for more than 100 yards in three in a row. … Former Washington RB Alfred Morris ran for 28 yards on eight carries against Tampa Bay in his Giants debut. … LG Will Hernandez missed his first game of his three-year career because of COVID-19, snapping a string of 39 consecutive starts. … Veteran Dion Lewis replaced Corey Ballentine as the Giants’ kickoff returner and averaged nearly 33 yards on three returns, including a 44-yarder that was 10 yards longer than any previous Giants return this season. … Washington lost to New York last month after coach Ron Rivera called for a 2-point conversion with 36 seconds left and QB Kyle Allen’s pass was incomplete. … Allen has completed 68.8% of his passes for 548 yards, four TDs and one interception since replacing Dwayne Haskins as the starter. … Haskins has been demoted to third-string QB after Washington drafted him 15th overall in 2019, nine picks after the Giants took Jones. … Rookie RB Antonio Gibson ran for 128 yards and a TD against the Cowboys, becoming Washington’s first single-game 60-yard rusher this season. … Gibson is one of only two rookie backs with 350-plus rushing yards and four TDs this season, along with Jacksonville’s James Robinson. … WR Terry McLaurin leads Washington with 43 catches for 577 yards. … TE Logan Thomas has a TD catch in consecutive games after a career-high 60 yards receiving against Dallas. … Veteran DE Ryan Kerrigan is expected to get more game action after playing just 36.4% of snaps so far this season. … Kerrigan has 7 1/2 sacks in his past six games against the Giants. … DE Montez Sweat leads Washington with five sacks. … LB Cole Holcomb had two sacks and an interception in the Cowboys game. … Former Giants S Landon Collins is out for the season after underdoing surgery on his left Achilles tendon. Kamren Curl is expected to start in Collins’ spot. … Fantasy tip: Thomas is becoming a popular target for Allen down the field and in the red zone and could be available on the waiver wire before a potentially big game.

