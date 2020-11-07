CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Absolutely Aiden euthanized after…

Absolutely Aiden euthanized after incident at Keeneland

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 1:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keeneland says thoroughbred Absolutely Aiden has been euthanized following an injury suffered in a chain-reaction incident that toppled several riders Saturday on the second day of the Breeders’ Cup world championships.

The 4-year-old colt went down about 200 yards short of the finish in the $150,000 Lafayette Stakes, throwing rider Chris Landeros and unseating Tyler Gaffalione aboard Dinar and David Cohen from Strike That.

Dinar and Strike That were able to walk off the track, but Absolutely Aiden was taken off in a van. Veterinarians determined that he suffered a disarticulation of his left front fetlock, a separation of two bones at their joint. He was euthanized given the extent of the injury.

Keeneland said all three jockeys were evaluated and released, with Gaffalione cleared to race the rest of the day.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

VHA cuts FOIA backlog in half, thanks to telework infrastructure

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up