Dallas, Washington renew NFC East rivalry after name change

DALLAS (2-4) at WASHINGTON (1-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cowboys 0-6; Washington 2-3

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 73-45-2

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Washington 47-16, Nov. 17, 2019 at Dallas

LAST WEEK — Cowboys lost to Cardinals 38-10; Washington lost to Giants 20-19

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 24; Washington No. 31

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (23), PASS (1)

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (31), PASS (18)

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (T-31), RUSH (32), PASS (28)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (24), PASS (2)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys have won seven of the past eight meetings between the longtime NFC East rivals. … Each team has a new coach, with Mike McCarthy in his first season with Dallas and Ron Rivera in Washington. … There will be no fans, just friends and family members, in attendance at FedEx Field despite Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan allowing teams to fill outdoor stadiums to 10% capacity. … The Cowboys have an NFL-high 15 giveaways and a league-worst minus-12 turnover margin. The 84 points off turnovers they’ve allowed are the most by a team through six games since at least 2000. … Dallas has allowed 218 points through six games, the most by an NFL team since Washington’s 223 in 1954. … QB Andy Dalton threw two interceptions in the loss to Arizona last week. It was his first start since replacing injured starter Dak Presott. … RB Ezekiel Elliott lost two fumbles against the Cardinals, the first time that has happened in his pro career. … Elliott’s five fumbles (four lost) through six games are one shy of his single-season career worst set two years ago. … Elliott has 717 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in seven career games vs. Washington. The Cowboys are 6-1 in those games. … WR CeeDee Lamb is the only rookie since at least 1950 with five or more catches in each of the first six games of his career. … 2019 All-Pro guard Zack Martin left the Cardinals game with a concussion. … The Cowboys’ defense is allowing 5.15 yards a carry. … LB Jaylon Smith led Dallas with 10 tackles last week. Smith’s 63 tackles rank third in the league. … This is the first Dallas-Washington game since Washington made its name change. President Jason Wright said this week it’s possible “Washington Football Team” will remain the name through the 2021 season. … Washington lost to New York after it failed on a 2-point conversion attempt with 36 seconds left. … QB Kyle Allen is expected to make his third consecutive start since Rivera benched 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. Allen threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, lost a fumble and threw an interception in the Giants loss. … RBs Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber combined for 77 rushing yards against New York. Washington is averaging 3.5 yards a rushing play. … WR Terry McLaurin has six-plus catches in each of his past three games. … Rookie OL Saahdiq Charles injured his left knee on the second play from scrimmage against the Giants. … RG Brandon Scherff returned last week after missing three games with a knee injury. … DE Chase Young leads all rookies with 2 1/2 sacks. … CB Kendall Fuller is tied with Miami’s Xavien Howard for the league lead in interceptions with four. Fantasy Tip: Perhaps consider sitting Dalton against Washington’s defense that clamped down on Daniel Jones and the Giants in the second half last week and has eight takeaways this season but struggles against the run.

