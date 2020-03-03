Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL= Class 3= Region A= Final= Lakeland 63, Petersburg 48 Class 2= Region C= Final= Radford 51,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 3=

Region A=

Final=

Lakeland 63, Petersburg 48

Class 2=

Region C=

Final=

Radford 51, Glenvar 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 3=

Region A=

Final=

Lakeland 52, Booker T. Washington 39

Class 2=

Region C=

Championship=

Floyd County 56, Martinsville 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.