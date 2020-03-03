Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL=
Class 3=
Region A=
Final=
Lakeland 63, Petersburg 48
Class 2=
Region C=
Final=
Radford 51, Glenvar 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL=
Class 3=
Region A=
Final=
Lakeland 52, Booker T. Washington 39
Class 2=
Region C=
Championship=
Floyd County 56, Martinsville 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.