Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 3, 2020, 9:32 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 3=

Region A=

Final=

Lakeland 63, Petersburg 48

Class 2=

Region C=

Final=

Radford 51, Glenvar 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 3=

Region A=

Final=

Lakeland 52, Booker T. Washington 39

Class 2=

Region C=

Championship=

Floyd County 56, Martinsville 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

