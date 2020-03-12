Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL=
Class 2=
Championship=
John Marshall 75, Gate City 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mathews vs. Auburn, ccd. (Co-champions)
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL=
Class 2=
Championship=
Gate City 64, Luray 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Class 1=
Championship=
Surry County vs. Honaker, ccd. (Co-champions)
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
