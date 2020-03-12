Home » Washington, DC Sports » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 12, 2020, 9:12 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 2=

Championship=

John Marshall 75, Gate City 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mathews vs. Auburn, ccd. (Co-champions)

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 2=

Championship=

Gate City 64, Luray 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Class 1=

Championship=

Surry County vs. Honaker, ccd. (Co-champions)

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

