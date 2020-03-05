Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= State Championship= Second Round= Appoquinimink 76, Caravel Academy 57 Caesar Rodney 95, Laurel 65 Delmarva Christian 52,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

State Championship=

Second Round=

Appoquinimink 76, Caravel Academy 57

Caesar Rodney 95, Laurel 65

Delmarva Christian 52, Tatnall 50

Dover 63, Seaford 47

John Dickinson 43, Mt. Pleasant 41, OT

Salesianum 65, Middletown 39

Sanford 67, St. Elizabeth 51

St. Andrew’s 54, William Penn 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.