Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
State Championship=
Second Round=
Appoquinimink 76, Caravel Academy 57
Caesar Rodney 95, Laurel 65
Delmarva Christian 52, Tatnall 50
Dover 63, Seaford 47
John Dickinson 43, Mt. Pleasant 41, OT
Salesianum 65, Middletown 39
Sanford 67, St. Elizabeth 51
St. Andrew’s 54, William Penn 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
