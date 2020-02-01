Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Benedictine 72, Steward School 58 Bishop McNamara, Md. 68, Bishop O’Connell 54 Bland County 58, Northwood 56…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benedictine 72, Steward School 58

Bishop McNamara, Md. 68, Bishop O’Connell 54

Bland County 58, Northwood 56

Cave Spring 56, William Byrd 50

Dematha, Md. 96, Bishop Ireton 67

Eastern Mennonite 58, Christ Chapel Academy 52

Fauquier 48, John Handley 45

Graham 76, Spotswood 61

J.R. Tucker 68, Deep Run 66

Kempsville 59, Norcom 53

Lynn Camp, Ky. 76, Thomas Walker 36

Martinsville 69, Magna Vista 41

New Covenant 70, Roanoke Catholic 51

North Cross 71, Oak Hill Academy 50

Oak Hill Academy 37, Believe Prep, S.C. 36

Parry McCluer 45, Narrows 29

Paul VI Catholic High School 98, Heights, Md. 47

Phelps, Ky. 56, Twin Valley 31

Radford 43, Northside 39

Richlands 75, Grundy 68

Salem 81, Glenvar 56

Salem-Va. Beach 61, Deep Creek 41

Science Hill, Tenn. 64, Gate City 52

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Flint Hill School 45

Summit Christian Academy 51, Brunswick Academy 37

Tennessee, Tenn. 63, Virginia High 58

Va. Episcopal 61, Atlantic Shores Christian 44

Veritas Collegiate Academy 67, Trinity Christian School 66

Coaches For A Cure=

Blue Ridge School 62, Moravian Prep, N.C. 54

John Marshall 82, Trinity Episcopal 73

Life Christian 60, Catholic High School of Va Beach 40

Lloyd Bird 55, St. Annes-Belfield 49

Louisa 78, Brunswick 70

Menchville 66, Highland Springs 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Craig County vs. Galax, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 52, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 44

Bishop McNamara, Md. 74, Bishop O’Connell 44

Episcopal 56, Trinity Episcopal 55

Flint Hill School 62, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 48

Grundy 76, Richlands 53

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 35, Eastern Mennonite 32

Magna Vista 43, Martinsville 37

Mathews def. Bruton, forfeit

New Covenant 45, Roanoke Catholic 25

New Kent 61, West Point 16

Phelps, Ky. 44, Twin Valley 33

Rappahannock County 60, Essex 38

Salem 57, Carroll County 39

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 68, St. Annes-Belfield 60

St. Gertrude 58, Norfolk Academy 25

Thomas Walker 58, Lynn Camp, Ky. 21

Virginia High 49, Tennessee, Tenn. 23

Wilson Memorial 63, Riverheads 56

