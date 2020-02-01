Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benedictine 72, Steward School 58
Bishop McNamara, Md. 68, Bishop O’Connell 54
Bland County 58, Northwood 56
Cave Spring 56, William Byrd 50
Dematha, Md. 96, Bishop Ireton 67
Eastern Mennonite 58, Christ Chapel Academy 52
Fauquier 48, John Handley 45
Graham 76, Spotswood 61
J.R. Tucker 68, Deep Run 66
Kempsville 59, Norcom 53
Lynn Camp, Ky. 76, Thomas Walker 36
Martinsville 69, Magna Vista 41
New Covenant 70, Roanoke Catholic 51
North Cross 71, Oak Hill Academy 50
Oak Hill Academy 37, Believe Prep, S.C. 36
Parry McCluer 45, Narrows 29
Paul VI Catholic High School 98, Heights, Md. 47
Phelps, Ky. 56, Twin Valley 31
Radford 43, Northside 39
Richlands 75, Grundy 68
Salem 81, Glenvar 56
Salem-Va. Beach 61, Deep Creek 41
Science Hill, Tenn. 64, Gate City 52
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Flint Hill School 45
Summit Christian Academy 51, Brunswick Academy 37
Tennessee, Tenn. 63, Virginia High 58
Va. Episcopal 61, Atlantic Shores Christian 44
Veritas Collegiate Academy 67, Trinity Christian School 66
Coaches For A Cure=
Blue Ridge School 62, Moravian Prep, N.C. 54
John Marshall 82, Trinity Episcopal 73
Life Christian 60, Catholic High School of Va Beach 40
Lloyd Bird 55, St. Annes-Belfield 49
Louisa 78, Brunswick 70
Menchville 66, Highland Springs 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Craig County vs. Galax, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 52, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 44
Bishop McNamara, Md. 74, Bishop O’Connell 44
Episcopal 56, Trinity Episcopal 55
Flint Hill School 62, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 48
Grundy 76, Richlands 53
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 35, Eastern Mennonite 32
Magna Vista 43, Martinsville 37
Mathews def. Bruton, forfeit
New Covenant 45, Roanoke Catholic 25
New Kent 61, West Point 16
Phelps, Ky. 44, Twin Valley 33
Rappahannock County 60, Essex 38
Salem 57, Carroll County 39
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 68, St. Annes-Belfield 60
St. Gertrude 58, Norfolk Academy 25
Thomas Walker 58, Lynn Camp, Ky. 21
Virginia High 49, Tennessee, Tenn. 23
Wilson Memorial 63, Riverheads 56
