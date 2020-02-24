Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Dematha, Md. 70, Paul VI Catholic High School 58 Fairfax 64, Annandale 57 VHSL= Class 6= Region…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dematha, Md. 70, Paul VI Catholic High School 58

Fairfax 64, Annandale 57

VHSL=

Class 6=

Region A=

First Round=

Kellam 52, Grassfield 42

Landstown 76, Tallwood 29

Oscar Smith 91, Ocean Lakes 43

Region C=

First Round=

South County 74, Mount Vernon 23

Class 4=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

King`S Fork 90, Churchland 79

Menchville 72, Lake Taylor 61

Smithfield 68, Hampton 62

Woodrow Wilson 97, Jamestown 82

Region B=

Play-in=

Eastern View 60, Orange County 46

Patrick Henry-Ashland 60, Hanover 54

Class 3=

Region A=

First Round=

Petersburg 57, Southampton 53

Class 2=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Greensville County 82, Amelia County 44

TJ-Richmond 72, Arcadia 64

Region C=

First Round=

Appomattox 60, Alleghany 55, OT

Glenvar 55, Nelson County 42

Class 1=

Region A=

First Round=

Colonial Beach 68, Rappahannock 45

Mathews 81, West Point 69

Northampton 73, Charles City County High School 61

Region D=

Play in=

J.I. Burton 51, Chilhowie 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara, Md. 43, Paul VI Catholic High School 40

Poquoson 41, Prince Edward County 35

Thomas Walker 58, Rural Retreat 43

W.T. Woodson 46, Annandale 33

VHSL=

Class 6=

Region A=

First Round=

Grassfield 49, Ocean Lakes 38

Kellam 64, Oscar Smith 38

Landstown 53, Tallwood 16

Class 4=

Region B=

Play-in=

Chancellor 64, Caroline 35

Powhatan 59, Huguenot 46

Class 3=

Region A=

First Round=

Lafayette 54, Colonial Heights 32

York 45, Southampton 29

Class 1=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

West Point 42, Colonial Beach 21

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Altavista 50, Franklin 32

Cumberland 48, Sussex Central 37

Riverheads 51, Rappahannock County 41

Surry County 62, William Campbell 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.