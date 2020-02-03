Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 82, Carroll County 54
Amelia County 77, Prince Edward County 52
Bath County 51, Highland-Monterey 40
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72, St. Michael 61
Christ Chapel Academy 55, Virginia Academy 48
Covington 57, Eastern Montgomery 45
Dominion 83, Broad Run 75
E.C. Glass 63, Heritage-Lynchburg 57
Essex 62, King William 53
Fluvanna 65, Goochland 57
Franklin 91, Northampton 62
Glen Allen 70, J.R. Tucker 48
Gloucester 60, Middlesex 58
Hermitage 80, Matoaca 61
Holston 69, River View, W.Va. 56
Huguenot 77, George Wythe-Richmond 66
Hurley 52, River View, W.Va. 51
Independence 66, Loudoun County 61
James River-Midlothian 78, Powhatan 56
Jefferson Forest 65, Brookville 49
Liberty Christian 79, Amherst County 55
Liberty-Bedford 55, Rustburg 42
Lloyd Bird 51, Cosby 50
Lord Botetourt 67, James River-Buchanan 59
Madison County 43, Rappahannock County 41
Midlothian 41, Clover Hill 38
Monacan 76, Manchester 56
Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Portsmouth Christian 50
Narrows 74, Craig County 21
Quantico 70, Fresta Valley Christian School 36
Salem 63, Hidden Valley 36
Southampton 65, Bluestone 49
Turner Ashby 64, Fort Defiance 61
Windsor 81, Charles City County High School 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlee 32, Hermitage 29
Bath County 51, Highland-Monterey 14
Brookville 52, Jefferson Forest 31
Carroll County 59, Alleghany 27
Clover Hill 64, Midlothian 60
Dominion 59, Broad Run 52
E.C. Glass 58, Heritage-Lynchburg 40
Fairfax 55, Lake Braddock 36
Faith Christian-Roanoke 55, Carlisle 18
Floyd County 72, Radford 60
Fort Chiswell 43, Eastern Montgomery 27
Fresta Valley Christian School 39, Quantico 14
Glen Allen 62, J.R. Tucker 34
Glenvar 55, Giles 40
Highland Springs 86, Meadowbrook 43
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 37, Westover Christian 26
Huguenot 59, George Wythe-Richmond 18
James River-Midlothian 65, Powhatan 39
Kempsville 66, Catholic High School of Va Beach 37
King William 74, Essex 36
Liberty Christian 47, Amherst County 36
Lloyd Bird 51, Cosby 50
Loudoun County 45, Independence 34
Maggie L. Walker GS 68, Appomattox Regional GS 2
Matoaca 48, Mills Godwin 37
Monacan 58, Manchester 29
Northampton 55, Franklin 49
Prince Edward County 36, Nottoway 35
Rappahannock 55, Middlesex 40
Richmond Christian 64, Southampton Academy 29
Rural Retreat 50, Narrows 35
Rustburg 46, Liberty-Bedford 28
Salem 52, Hidden Valley 17
Seton School 68, Foxcroft 24
Shenandoah Valley Christian 58, Middleburg Academy 38
Southampton 48, Bluestone 20
Stuart Hall 60, Mt. Carmel Christian 55
Temple Christian 48, Timberlake Christian 32
Turner Ashby 52, Fort Defiance 47
Washington-Lee 63, Holy Cross, Md. 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Smithfield vs. Bruton, ccd.
