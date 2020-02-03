Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 82, Carroll County 54 Amelia County 77, Prince Edward County 52 Bath County 51, Highland-Monterey 40…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 82, Carroll County 54

Amelia County 77, Prince Edward County 52

Bath County 51, Highland-Monterey 40

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72, St. Michael 61

Christ Chapel Academy 55, Virginia Academy 48

Covington 57, Eastern Montgomery 45

Dominion 83, Broad Run 75

E.C. Glass 63, Heritage-Lynchburg 57

Essex 62, King William 53

Fluvanna 65, Goochland 57

Franklin 91, Northampton 62

Glen Allen 70, J.R. Tucker 48

Gloucester 60, Middlesex 58

Hermitage 80, Matoaca 61

Holston 69, River View, W.Va. 56

Huguenot 77, George Wythe-Richmond 66

Hurley 52, River View, W.Va. 51

Independence 66, Loudoun County 61

James River-Midlothian 78, Powhatan 56

Jefferson Forest 65, Brookville 49

Liberty Christian 79, Amherst County 55

Liberty-Bedford 55, Rustburg 42

Lloyd Bird 51, Cosby 50

Lord Botetourt 67, James River-Buchanan 59

Madison County 43, Rappahannock County 41

Midlothian 41, Clover Hill 38

Monacan 76, Manchester 56

Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Portsmouth Christian 50

Narrows 74, Craig County 21

Quantico 70, Fresta Valley Christian School 36

Salem 63, Hidden Valley 36

Southampton 65, Bluestone 49

Turner Ashby 64, Fort Defiance 61

Windsor 81, Charles City County High School 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlee 32, Hermitage 29

Bath County 51, Highland-Monterey 14

Brookville 52, Jefferson Forest 31

Carroll County 59, Alleghany 27

Clover Hill 64, Midlothian 60

Dominion 59, Broad Run 52

E.C. Glass 58, Heritage-Lynchburg 40

Fairfax 55, Lake Braddock 36

Faith Christian-Roanoke 55, Carlisle 18

Floyd County 72, Radford 60

Fort Chiswell 43, Eastern Montgomery 27

Fresta Valley Christian School 39, Quantico 14

Glen Allen 62, J.R. Tucker 34

Glenvar 55, Giles 40

Highland Springs 86, Meadowbrook 43

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 37, Westover Christian 26

Huguenot 59, George Wythe-Richmond 18

James River-Midlothian 65, Powhatan 39

Kempsville 66, Catholic High School of Va Beach 37

King William 74, Essex 36

Liberty Christian 47, Amherst County 36

Lloyd Bird 51, Cosby 50

Loudoun County 45, Independence 34

Maggie L. Walker GS 68, Appomattox Regional GS 2

Matoaca 48, Mills Godwin 37

Monacan 58, Manchester 29

Northampton 55, Franklin 49

Prince Edward County 36, Nottoway 35

Rappahannock 55, Middlesex 40

Richmond Christian 64, Southampton Academy 29

Rural Retreat 50, Narrows 35

Rustburg 46, Liberty-Bedford 28

Salem 52, Hidden Valley 17

Seton School 68, Foxcroft 24

Shenandoah Valley Christian 58, Middleburg Academy 38

Southampton 48, Bluestone 20

Stuart Hall 60, Mt. Carmel Christian 55

Temple Christian 48, Timberlake Christian 32

Turner Ashby 52, Fort Defiance 47

Washington-Lee 63, Holy Cross, Md. 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Smithfield vs. Bruton, ccd.

