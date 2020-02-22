BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 69, Hampton Christian 45
Auburn 67, Fort Chiswell 62
Cape Henry Collegiate 60, Nansemond-Suffolk 49
Chancellor 62, Courtland 58
Church Hill Academy 70, Carmel 60
Eastside 74, Twin Springs 62
Edison 84, Wakefield 64
Fairfax Christian 63, Christ Chapel Academy 48
Gate City 64, Central – Wise 57
George Wythe-Wytheville 65, Bland County 32
Graham 81, Virginia High 73
Grundy 48, Hurley 33
Herndon 75, Washington-Lee 62
J.I. Burton 77, Rye Cove 40
Lake Braddock 63, South County 61
Loudoun County 51, Loudoun Valley 43
Massaponax 49, Battlefield 48
Narrows 50, Parry McCluer 46
Norfolk Collegiate 66, Steward School 57
Northwood 68, Holston 51
Portsmouth Christian 75, Isle of Wight Academy 73, OT
Regents 50, Blue Ridge Christian 30
Richlands 57, Lebanon 51
St. Annes-Belfield 73, Collegiate-Richmond 52
Stuart Hall 52, Ridgeview Christian 32
T.C. Williams 44, West Potomac 42
The Covenant School 54, Carlisle 44
Trinity Episcopal 64, St. Christopher’s 41
Union 65, Abingdon 57
Yorktown 70, South Lakes 67
VHSL=
Class 6=
Region B=
Quarterfinals=
Colonial Beach 40, Lancaster 37
Forest Park 56, John Champe 50
Potomac 67, Gar-Field 34
Class 5=
Region B=
Play-in=
Deep Run 69, Atlee 55
Hermitage 79, Highland Springs 67
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Albemarle 58, Brooke Point 50
North Stafford 43, Stafford 41
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46, Mountain View 33
William Fleming 74, Harrisonburg 57
Class 4=
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
E.C. Glass 72, Salem 43
GW-Danville 75, Blacksburg 47
Halifax County 78, Pulaski County 57
Jefferson Forest 48, Amherst County 41
Class 3=
Region B=
First Round=
Armstrong 83, Warren County 50
George Mason 72, Manassas Park 62
William Monroe 67, Brentsville 31
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Charlottesville 83, Wilson Memorial 56
Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 45
Spotswood 68, Heritage-Lynchburg 52
Western Albemarle 70, Rockbridge County 43
Region D=
Play-in=
William Byrd 62, Tunstall 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Portsmouth Christian 17
Eastern View 57, King George 53
Eastside 54, Twin Springs 37
Faith Christian-Roanoke 52, Timberlake Christian 22
George Marshall 56, Edison 53
George Wythe-Wytheville 54, Galax 53
Gretna 51, Chatham Hall 43
Honaker 73, Grundy 59
James Madison 49, Oakton 41
Lebanon 59, Marion 50
Loudoun Valley 63, Tuscarora 57
Mt. Carmel Christian 72, Ridgeview Christian 44
Nansemond-Suffolk 67, Hampton Roads 33
Parry McCluer 41, Narrows 34
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62, Chilhowie 45
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Temple Christian 32
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 47, Flint Hill School 32
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 55, Holton Arms, Md. 40
Steward School 52, Catholic High School of Va Beach 35
StoneBridge School 39, Isle of Wight Academy 32
Thomas Walker 57, J.I. Burton 34
Virginia High 44, Richlands 34
West Springfield 51, South County 38
VHSL=
Class 6=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Colgan 56, Potomac 48
Colonial Forge 63, Patriot 60
Osbourn Park 45, Forest Park 31
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, Woodbridge 52
Class 5=
Region B=
Play-in=
Henrico 68, Deep Run 29
Meadowbrook 60, Atlee 49
Region D=
Quartefinal=
Albemarle 60, Mountain View 24
North Stafford 51, Brooke Point 48
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Stafford 24
William Fleming 60, Harrisonburg 47
Class 4=
Region D=
Quartefinal=
Blacksburg 45, Amherst County 42
E.C. Glass 61, Jefferson Forest 31
Pulaski County 62, GW-Danville 28
Salem 68, Halifax County 65
Class 3=
Region B=
First Round=
George Mason 50, Manassas Park 16
James Monroe 61, Independence 46
Warren County 60, Armstrong 55
Woodstock Central 55, Skyline 40
Region C=
Quartefinal=
Charlottesville 47, Fluvanna 44
Fort Defiance 51, Brookville 33
Spotswood 56, Liberty Christian 21
Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 41
Region D=
Play-in=
Northside 57, Hidden Valley 51
William Byrd 70, Christiansburg 35
Class 2=
Region A=
First Round=
TJ-Richmond def. Nandua, forfeit
