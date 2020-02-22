BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 69, Hampton Christian 45 Auburn 67, Fort Chiswell 62 Cape Henry Collegiate 60, Nansemond-Suffolk…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 69, Hampton Christian 45

Auburn 67, Fort Chiswell 62

Cape Henry Collegiate 60, Nansemond-Suffolk 49

Chancellor 62, Courtland 58

Church Hill Academy 70, Carmel 60

Eastside 74, Twin Springs 62

Edison 84, Wakefield 64

Fairfax Christian 63, Christ Chapel Academy 48

Gate City 64, Central – Wise 57

George Wythe-Wytheville 65, Bland County 32

Graham 81, Virginia High 73

Grundy 48, Hurley 33

Herndon 75, Washington-Lee 62

J.I. Burton 77, Rye Cove 40

Lake Braddock 63, South County 61

Loudoun County 51, Loudoun Valley 43

Massaponax 49, Battlefield 48

Narrows 50, Parry McCluer 46

Norfolk Collegiate 66, Steward School 57

Northwood 68, Holston 51

Portsmouth Christian 75, Isle of Wight Academy 73, OT

Regents 50, Blue Ridge Christian 30

Richlands 57, Lebanon 51

St. Annes-Belfield 73, Collegiate-Richmond 52

Stuart Hall 52, Ridgeview Christian 32

T.C. Williams 44, West Potomac 42

The Covenant School 54, Carlisle 44

Trinity Episcopal 64, St. Christopher’s 41

Union 65, Abingdon 57

Yorktown 70, South Lakes 67

VHSL=

Class 6=

Region B=

Quarterfinals=

Colonial Beach 40, Lancaster 37

Forest Park 56, John Champe 50

Potomac 67, Gar-Field 34

Class 5=

Region B=

Play-in=

Deep Run 69, Atlee 55

Hermitage 79, Highland Springs 67

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Albemarle 58, Brooke Point 50

North Stafford 43, Stafford 41

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46, Mountain View 33

William Fleming 74, Harrisonburg 57

Class 4=

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

E.C. Glass 72, Salem 43

GW-Danville 75, Blacksburg 47

Halifax County 78, Pulaski County 57

Jefferson Forest 48, Amherst County 41

Class 3=

Region B=

First Round=

Armstrong 83, Warren County 50

George Mason 72, Manassas Park 62

William Monroe 67, Brentsville 31

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Charlottesville 83, Wilson Memorial 56

Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 45

Spotswood 68, Heritage-Lynchburg 52

Western Albemarle 70, Rockbridge County 43

Region D=

Play-in=

William Byrd 62, Tunstall 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Portsmouth Christian 17

Eastern View 57, King George 53

Eastside 54, Twin Springs 37

Faith Christian-Roanoke 52, Timberlake Christian 22

George Marshall 56, Edison 53

George Wythe-Wytheville 54, Galax 53

Gretna 51, Chatham Hall 43

Honaker 73, Grundy 59

James Madison 49, Oakton 41

Lebanon 59, Marion 50

Loudoun Valley 63, Tuscarora 57

Mt. Carmel Christian 72, Ridgeview Christian 44

Nansemond-Suffolk 67, Hampton Roads 33

Parry McCluer 41, Narrows 34

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62, Chilhowie 45

Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Temple Christian 32

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 47, Flint Hill School 32

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 55, Holton Arms, Md. 40

Steward School 52, Catholic High School of Va Beach 35

StoneBridge School 39, Isle of Wight Academy 32

Thomas Walker 57, J.I. Burton 34

Virginia High 44, Richlands 34

West Springfield 51, South County 38

VHSL=

Class 6=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Colgan 56, Potomac 48

Colonial Forge 63, Patriot 60

Osbourn Park 45, Forest Park 31

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, Woodbridge 52

Class 5=

Region B=

Play-in=

Henrico 68, Deep Run 29

Meadowbrook 60, Atlee 49

Region D=

Quartefinal=

Albemarle 60, Mountain View 24

North Stafford 51, Brooke Point 48

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Stafford 24

William Fleming 60, Harrisonburg 47

Class 4=

Region D=

Quartefinal=

Blacksburg 45, Amherst County 42

E.C. Glass 61, Jefferson Forest 31

Pulaski County 62, GW-Danville 28

Salem 68, Halifax County 65

Class 3=

Region B=

First Round=

George Mason 50, Manassas Park 16

James Monroe 61, Independence 46

Warren County 60, Armstrong 55

Woodstock Central 55, Skyline 40

Region C=

Quartefinal=

Charlottesville 47, Fluvanna 44

Fort Defiance 51, Brookville 33

Spotswood 56, Liberty Christian 21

Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 41

Region D=

Play-in=

Northside 57, Hidden Valley 51

William Byrd 70, Christiansburg 35

Class 2=

Region A=

First Round=

TJ-Richmond def. Nandua, forfeit

