Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 68, William Campbell 41

Bluefield, W.Va. 92, Graham 66

Brooke Point 79, Liberty-Bealeton 55

C.D. Hylton 69, James Monroe 61

Carmel 74, Fuqua School 61

Carroll County 61, James River-Buchanan 59

East Rockingham 82, Strasburg 66

Eastern View 77, Lee-Davis 41

Fairfax 65, Annandale 37

Floyd County 78, Glenvar 71

Fort Chiswell 75, Bland County 49

Franklin County 56, Bassett 53

George Wythe-Richmond 70, Powhatan 40

Grafton 61, York 46

Greensville County 65, Surry County 22

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 62, Brunswick Academy 53

Huguenot 88, Midlothian 64

J.I. Burton 63, Lebanon 55

Jamestown 78, Bruton 55

Lafayette 39, Tabb 31

Lloyd Bird 72, Clover Hill 58

Louisa 71, North Stafford 67

Maggie L. Walker GS 55, Nottoway 46

Manchester 73, Cosby 61

Massanutten Military 66, Chelsea Academy 59

Monacan 66, James River-Midlothian 61

Page County 66, Rappahannock County 58

Park View-Sterling 78, Brunswick 66

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 51, Harrisonburg 48

Patriot 61, Forest Park 54

Poquoson 39, New Kent 35

Radford 48, Alleghany 41

Randolph-Henry 64, Altavista 62

Rock Ridge 92, Fauquier 67

Smithfield 77, Warhill 49

Stuarts Draft 102, Waynesboro 82

Sussex Central 48, Franklin 46

Trinity Episcopal 85, St. John Paul the Great 76

Turner Ashby 57, Wilson Memorial 55

Williamsburg Christian Academy 87, Isle of Wight Academy 81

Windsor 51, Appomattox Regional GS 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Churchland vs. Grassfield, ccd.

Culpeper vs. Millbrook, ppd.

Grundy vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.

Highland-Monterey vs. Covington, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Stuart Hall vs. Bath County, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Douglas Freeman 46, Varina 40

Eastern Montgomery 59, Narrows 42

Fairfax 61, Annandale 32

Forest Park 41, Patriot 38

Fort Defiance 52, Broadway 38

Franklin 48, Sussex Central 43

Franklin County 61, Bassett 14

George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Graham 23

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 43, Brunswick Academy 37

Jefferson, W.Va. 72, John Handley 20

Maggie L. Walker GS 34, Western Albemarle 32

Massanutten Military 59, Chelsea Academy 44

Millbrook 94, Culpeper 16

Page County 61, Rappahannock County 50

Poquoson 29, Mathews 28

Potomac Falls 37, John Champe 31

Radford 54, Galax 43

Southampton 49, Bluestone 35

Staunton River 53, Jefferson Forest 30

Surry County 67, Greensville County 12

Windsor 24, Appomattox Regional GS 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Churchland vs. Grassfield, ccd.

Highland-Monterey vs. Covington, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

