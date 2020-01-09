Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst County 65, Liberty-Bedford 63 Bassett 66, Patrick County 47 Bishop Ireton 95, Bishop O’Connell 82 Blue…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 65, Liberty-Bedford 63

Bassett 66, Patrick County 47

Bishop Ireton 95, Bishop O’Connell 82

Blue Ridge School 74, North Cross 41

Briar Woods 63, Riverside 58

Carroll County 67, James River-Buchanan 54

Catholic High School of Va Beach 80, Greenbrier Christian 45

Dominion 68, Tuscarora 54

E.C. Glass 61, Brookville 56

Eastern Mennonite 60, The Covenant School 58

Eastern View 66, Culpeper 49

Fluvanna 59, Waynesboro 57

Freedom (South Riding) 70, Rock Ridge 57

George Wythe-Wytheville 60, Chilhowie 38

Glenvar 66, Floyd County 57

Hancock, Md. 76, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 49

Harrisonburg 60, Rockbridge County 35

Holston 53, Honaker 49

Indian River 76, Atlantic Shores Christian 71

Jefferson Forest 58, Rustburg 37

John Champe 62, Battlefield 61

Liberty Christian 81, Heritage-Lynchburg 63

Monticello 49, Fort Defiance 31

Mountain View 94, Spotsylvania 33

Nansemond-Suffolk 54, Norfolk Christian School 39

Narrows 61, Giles 51

Patrick Henry-Ashland 60, Hanover 45

Patriot 72, Gar-Field 48

Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Gonzaga College, D.C. 54

Radford 68, Alleghany 40

Salem 65, William Byrd 52

Skyline 71, Rappahannock County 40

Stone Bridge 77, Loudoun Valley 66

Tazewell 66, River View, W.Va. 60

Walsingham Academy 81, Veritas Collegiate Academy 59

Western Albemarle 65, Charlottesville 62

William Fleming 65, Staunton River 23

William Monroe 56, Brentsville 32

Woodstock Central 65, Manassas Park 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 55, Bishop O’Connell 52

Buffalo Gap 55, Bath County 23

Carlisle 52, Timberlake Christian 42

Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Greenbrier Christian 37

Chilhowie 51, Castlewood 4

Courtland 52, James Monroe 47

Covington 58, Highland-Monterey 14

Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 46, Shenandoah Valley Christian 38

Eastern Montgomery 46, Narrows 41

Eastern View 55, Culpeper 19

Fluvanna 61, Waynesboro 57

Freedom (South Riding) 42, Rock Ridge 26

George Mason 64, Skyline 44

Grafton 49, Smithfield 20

Hanover 69, Patrick Henry-Ashland 26

Harrisonburg 58, Rockbridge County 43

Hopewell 65, Dinwiddie 21

Huguenot 60, George Wythe-Richmond 16

James River-Midlothian 57, Powhatan 25

John Champe 62, Battlefield 54

Lancaster 43, Colonial Beach 24

Lloyd Bird 54, Cosby 44

Loudoun Valley 64, Stone Bridge 25

Luray 56, East Rockingham 37

Maggie L. Walker GS 52, Henrico 36

Matoaca 70, Colonial Heights 32

Monacan 75, Manchester 40

Nandua 40, Arcadia 28

Nansemond-Suffolk 62, Norfolk Christian School 16

New Covenant 47, Chatham Hall 9

New Kent 44, Jamestown 34

Norfolk Collegiate 69, Granby 16

Northumberland 51, Essex 33

Park View-Sterling 38, Broad Run 33

Parry McCluer 35, Craig County 27

Patrick County 48, Bassett 10

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 65, Cave Spring 45

Patriot 52, Gar-Field 18

Paul VI Catholic High School 68, Holy Cross, Md. 37

Petersburg 30, Meadowbrook 27

Poquoson 32, Lafayette 26

R.E. Lee-Staunton 69, Grace Christian 14

Richmond Christian 60, Southampton Academy 21

Riverside 57, Briar Woods 55

Salem 47, William Byrd 34

Sherando 62, Kettle Run 38

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 62, Potomac School 42

Tabb 58, Bruton 28

The Covenant School 44, Eastern Mennonite 34

Thomas Dale 59, Prince George 42

Turner Ashby 67, Wilson Memorial 51

Veritas Collegiate Academy 86, Walsingham Academy 20

Warhill 57, York 30

William Fleming 50, Staunton River 44

Woodstock Central 68, Manassas Park 35

Yorktown 51, Washington-Lee 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.