Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara, Md. 60, Paul VI Catholic High School 55
Christiansburg 68, Alleghany 54
Eastern Montgomery 48, Rural Retreat 31
Floyd County 76, Giles 50
Hickory 121, Deep Creek 43
James River-Buchanan 60, Staunton River 49
Lord Botetourt 67, Franklin County 51
Riverheads 46, Parry McCluer 29
Turner Ashby 51, Buffalo Gap 42
Spotswood Twila Showalter Tip-Off=
Miller School 72, Wilson Memorial 46
Spotswood 61, E.C. Glass 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 62, James River-Buchanan 31
Buffalo Gap 49, Parry McCluer 16
Floyd County 66, Giles 42
Hickory 94, Deep Creek 75
Honaker 61, Grayson County 31
J.I. Burton 45, Council 33
Johnson County, Tenn. 59, Holston 22
Kellam 63, Catholic High School of Va Beach 46
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 63, Rye Cove 20
Peninsula Catholic 44, Summit Christian Academy 40
Spotswood Twila Showalter Tip-Off=
Miller School 49, Wilson Memorial 40
Spotswood 58, Pulaski County 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
