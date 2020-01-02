Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop McNamara, Md. 60, Paul VI Catholic High School 55 Christiansburg 68, Alleghany 54 Eastern Montgomery 48,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara, Md. 60, Paul VI Catholic High School 55

Christiansburg 68, Alleghany 54

Eastern Montgomery 48, Rural Retreat 31

Floyd County 76, Giles 50

Hickory 121, Deep Creek 43

James River-Buchanan 60, Staunton River 49

Lord Botetourt 67, Franklin County 51

Riverheads 46, Parry McCluer 29

Turner Ashby 51, Buffalo Gap 42

Spotswood Twila Showalter Tip-Off=

Miller School 72, Wilson Memorial 46

Spotswood 61, E.C. Glass 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 62, James River-Buchanan 31

Buffalo Gap 49, Parry McCluer 16

Floyd County 66, Giles 42

Hickory 94, Deep Creek 75

Honaker 61, Grayson County 31

J.I. Burton 45, Council 33

Johnson County, Tenn. 59, Holston 22

Kellam 63, Catholic High School of Va Beach 46

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 63, Rye Cove 20

Peninsula Catholic 44, Summit Christian Academy 40

Spotswood Twila Showalter Tip-Off=

Miller School 49, Wilson Memorial 40

Spotswood 58, Pulaski County 41

