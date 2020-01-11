Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 50, Grassfield 45
Christchurch 65, Church Hill Academy 57
Eastside 64, Westside, W.Va. 52
Flint Hill School 65, Potomac School 54
Gate City 57, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 50
Graham 58, Princeton, W.Va. 51
Indian River 63, Portsmouth Christian 45
James Wood 38, Clarke County 27
Lake Taylor 80, Dinwiddie 50
Lloyd Bird 51, Highland Springs 48
Martinsville 71, R.E. Lee-Staunton 44
Norfolk Christian School 84, TEACH Homeschool 59
Parry McCluer 59, Chatham 32
Paul VI Catholic High School 93, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 60
Riverheads 43, Luray 39
Smithfield 70, Ocean Lakes 58
Spotswood 44, John Handley 38
St. Annes-Belfield 82, Regents 43
St. John’s, D.C. 74, Bishop O’Connell 60
Steward School 71, TPLS Christian 61
Sullivan East, Tenn. 81, John Battle 24
Tennessee, Tenn. 87, Abingdon 56
Trinity Episcopal 52, TRC Academy Hill, Ontario 46
Union 62, Sullivan South, Tenn. 59
Va. Episcopal 79, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 49
Winston-Salem Parkland, N.C. 56, Radford 49
Lea’s High School Winter Classic=
Cave Spring 52, Hidden Valley 46
North Cross 65, Roanoke Catholic 50
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 20, William Fleming 16
VA Preps Showcase=
Blue Ridge School 72, Landstown 53
Cape Henry Collegiate 59, Fairfax 48
First Colonial 47, Grafton 43
Kellam 49, Bethel 46
Norview 61, South County 44
Oscar Smith 63, Henrico 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 68, Tennessee, Tenn. 43
Bishop Ireton 67, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 34
Central Virginia Home School 42, Steward School 36
Churchland 42, John Marshall 32
Gate City 43, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 39
Highland-Warrenton 54, Wakefield School 14
Rockbridge County 53, Liberty-Bedford 26
Rye Cove 43, Council 32
Smithfield 45, Ocean Lakes 39
St. Annes-Belfield 52, Va. Episcopal 14
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60, Washington-Lee 44
Strasburg 40, Moorefield, W.Va. 38
Stuarts Draft 53, Parry McCluer 36
Sullivan East, Tenn. 53, Ridgeview 47
Union 58, Sullivan South, Tenn. 53
Western Branch 60, Highland Springs 57
Lea’s High School Winter Classic=
William Fleming 50, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 39
