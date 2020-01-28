Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 55, Riverbend 53 Atlantic Shores Christian 80, Denbigh Baptist 20 Banner Christian 76, St. Michael 55…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 55, Riverbend 53

Atlantic Shores Christian 80, Denbigh Baptist 20

Banner Christian 76, St. Michael 55

Blue Ridge Christian 64, Grace Christian 34

Carroll County 64, Giles 53

Colonial Heights 60, Southampton 44

Cosby 71, Powhatan 47

Dan River 84, Patrick County 25

Falls Church 56, Wakefield 54

Grundy 71, Tazewell 41

Henrico 76, Mills Godwin 56

Heritage-Lynchburg 62, Brookville 52

Jefferson Forest 61, Amherst County 58

Liberty Christian 77, Rustburg 49

Lloyd Bird 64, Huguenot 55

Maggie L. Walker GS 65, Appomattox Regional GS 48

Midlothian 74, Manchester 60

Monacan 71, Clover Hill 67

Mountain Mission 65, Hurley 33

Nandua 63, Poquoson 57

Northampton 58, Granby 55

Nottoway 62, Goochland 61

Ocean Lakes 68, StoneBridge School 37

Page County 81, East Hardy, W.Va. 56

Parry McCluer 66, Highland-Monterey 34

Patrick Henry-Ashland 66, Charles City County High School 56

Princeton, W.Va. 71, Bland County 39

Radford 55, James River-Buchanan 44

River View, W.Va. 65, Richlands 56

Staunton River 58, Roanoke Catholic 50

Steward School 77, Fredericksburg Christian 33

Strasburg 52, Rappahannock County 33

Trinity at Meadowview 54, Park View-Sterling 42

West Oaks, Fla. 86, Oak Hill Academy 81

William Monroe 56, Nelson County 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 50, Riverbend 31

Amherst County 44, Jefferson Forest 31

Atlee 73, J.R. Tucker 51

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 36, Christchurch 30

Brookville 58, Heritage-Lynchburg 45

Colgan 50, Battlefield 39

Cosby 76, Powhatan 62

Eastern Mennonite 42, Shenandoah Valley Academy 23

Eastern Montgomery 59, Craig County 13

Edison 56, Justice High School 24

Faith Christian-Roanoke 52, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 12

Fort Chiswell 45, Bland County 33

Foxcroft 25, Fredericksburg Academy 11

Gilmer County, W.Va. 46, Bland County 43, OT

Goochland 59, Nottoway 49

Henrico 76, Mills Godwin 56

Hopewell 55, John Marshall 23

Indian River 52, Ocean Lakes 39

James River-Midlothian 46, George Wythe-Richmond 23

Lloyd Bird 58, Huguenot 38

Maggie L. Walker GS 56, Appomattox Regional GS 10

Midlothian 49, Manchester 47

Monacan 64, Clover Hill 36

Mountain View 36, Courtland 27

Nelson County 53, Buckingham County 22

Parry McCluer 74, Highland-Monterey 16

Patrick County 41, Dan River 38

Pulaski County 58, Floyd County 51

Ridgeview 70, Richlands 35

Roanoke Catholic 45, Timberlake Christian 39

Spotswood 76, Louisa 24

St. Margaret’s 37, Essex 33

Steward School 65, Fredericksburg Christian 60

TJ-Richmond 57, Rappahannock 41

West Point 59, Northampton 42

William Monroe 62, Fluvanna 43

Wilson Memorial 67, Page County 53

York 31, Southampton 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bath County vs. Narrows, ppd. to Feb 10th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.