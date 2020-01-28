Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 55, Riverbend 53
Atlantic Shores Christian 80, Denbigh Baptist 20
Banner Christian 76, St. Michael 55
Blue Ridge Christian 64, Grace Christian 34
Carroll County 64, Giles 53
Colonial Heights 60, Southampton 44
Cosby 71, Powhatan 47
Dan River 84, Patrick County 25
Falls Church 56, Wakefield 54
Grundy 71, Tazewell 41
Henrico 76, Mills Godwin 56
Heritage-Lynchburg 62, Brookville 52
Jefferson Forest 61, Amherst County 58
Liberty Christian 77, Rustburg 49
Lloyd Bird 64, Huguenot 55
Maggie L. Walker GS 65, Appomattox Regional GS 48
Midlothian 74, Manchester 60
Monacan 71, Clover Hill 67
Mountain Mission 65, Hurley 33
Nandua 63, Poquoson 57
Northampton 58, Granby 55
Nottoway 62, Goochland 61
Ocean Lakes 68, StoneBridge School 37
Page County 81, East Hardy, W.Va. 56
Parry McCluer 66, Highland-Monterey 34
Patrick Henry-Ashland 66, Charles City County High School 56
Princeton, W.Va. 71, Bland County 39
Radford 55, James River-Buchanan 44
River View, W.Va. 65, Richlands 56
Staunton River 58, Roanoke Catholic 50
Steward School 77, Fredericksburg Christian 33
Strasburg 52, Rappahannock County 33
Trinity at Meadowview 54, Park View-Sterling 42
West Oaks, Fla. 86, Oak Hill Academy 81
William Monroe 56, Nelson County 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 50, Riverbend 31
Amherst County 44, Jefferson Forest 31
Atlee 73, J.R. Tucker 51
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 36, Christchurch 30
Brookville 58, Heritage-Lynchburg 45
Colgan 50, Battlefield 39
Cosby 76, Powhatan 62
Eastern Mennonite 42, Shenandoah Valley Academy 23
Eastern Montgomery 59, Craig County 13
Edison 56, Justice High School 24
Faith Christian-Roanoke 52, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 12
Fort Chiswell 45, Bland County 33
Foxcroft 25, Fredericksburg Academy 11
Gilmer County, W.Va. 46, Bland County 43, OT
Goochland 59, Nottoway 49
Henrico 76, Mills Godwin 56
Hopewell 55, John Marshall 23
Indian River 52, Ocean Lakes 39
James River-Midlothian 46, George Wythe-Richmond 23
Lloyd Bird 58, Huguenot 38
Maggie L. Walker GS 56, Appomattox Regional GS 10
Midlothian 49, Manchester 47
Monacan 64, Clover Hill 36
Mountain View 36, Courtland 27
Nelson County 53, Buckingham County 22
Parry McCluer 74, Highland-Monterey 16
Patrick County 41, Dan River 38
Pulaski County 58, Floyd County 51
Ridgeview 70, Richlands 35
Roanoke Catholic 45, Timberlake Christian 39
Spotswood 76, Louisa 24
St. Margaret’s 37, Essex 33
Steward School 65, Fredericksburg Christian 60
TJ-Richmond 57, Rappahannock 41
West Point 59, Northampton 42
William Monroe 62, Fluvanna 43
Wilson Memorial 67, Page County 53
York 31, Southampton 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bath County vs. Narrows, ppd. to Feb 10th.
