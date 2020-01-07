Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst County 30, Liberty Christian 20 Arcadia 65, Bruton 60 Blacksburg 65, Giles 43 Bland County 78,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 30, Liberty Christian 20

Arcadia 65, Bruton 60

Blacksburg 65, Giles 43

Bland County 78, Narrows 74

Buffalo Gap 64, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 45

Carroll County 72, Rock Ridge 49

Central of Lunenburg 55, Appomattox Regional GS 51

Charles City County High School 84, Windsor 56

Chatham 59, Patrick County 33

Chincoteague 49, Holly Grove, Md. 44

Cosby 53, Manchester 43

Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 64, Thomas Walker 30

Floyd County 89, Alleghany 73

George Wythe-Richmond 64, Powhatan 37

Goochland 83, Fluvanna 80

Grove Avenue Baptist 56, The New Community School 39

Hampton Christian 52, Broadwater Academy 37

Hancock, Md. 57, Lighthouse Academy 24

Heritage-Lynchburg 40, E.C. Glass 36

J.I. Burton 70, Holston 57

James Wood 34, John Handley 30

Jefferson Forest 51, Brookville 33

Lloyd Bird 65, Clover Hill 50

Lord Botetourt 79, Glenvar 58

Mathews 56, Essex 27

atoaca 72, Highland Springs 71, OT

Midlothian 65, Huguenot 33

Mountain View 85, King George 76

Norfolk Christian School 72, Greenbrier Christian 64

Pendleton County, W.Va. 66, Bath County 50

Potomac 71, Gar-Field 35

Prince George 68, Atlee 66, OT

Princess Anne 53, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 45

Riverside 57, Freedom (South Riding) 55, OT

Roanoke Catholic 62, New Covenant 45

Rustburg 49, Liberty-Bedford 46, OT

Stone Bridge 70, Briar Woods 67

Veritas Collegiate Academy 85, Yeshivah 56

Walsingham Academy 70, Tabb 64

Warren County 54, Clarke County 45

Westfield 68, James Robinson 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 30, Liberty Christian 20

Atlee 67, Prince George 47

Blacksburg 35, Hidden Valley 33

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 36, Brunswick Academy 31

Briar Woods 36, Stone Bridge 28

Carroll County 76, Giles 46

Central of Lunenburg 50, Appomattox Regional GS 17

Charles City County High School 65, Windsor 15

Chincoteague 28, Holly Grove, Md. 20

Cosby 60, Manchester 41

E.C. Glass 55, Heritage-Lynchburg 25

Floyd County 73, Alleghany 47

Forest Park 65, C.D. Hylton 26

GW-Danville 34, Dan River 16

Gates County, N.C. 43, Southampton 40

Goochland 57, Prince Edward County 30

Hampshire, W.Va. 46, John Handley 39

Highland-Warrenton 68, Christ Chapel Academy 19

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 32, Lynchburg Home School 19

Jefferson Forest 51, Brookville 33

John Battle 40, Lebanon 32

King George 44, Stafford 27

Landstown 44, Lakeland 32

Lloyd Bird 46, Clover Hill 19

Mathews 59, Essex 31

Midlothian 63, Huguenot 31

Mountain View 37, Courtland 31

Norfolk Christian School 43, Greenbrier Christian 28

Patrick County 54, Chatham Hall 51

Potomac 85, Gar-Field 10

Potomac Falls 34, Tuscarora 31

Powhatan 44, George Wythe-Richmond 15

Radford 60, James River-Buchanan 28

Riverside 51, Freedom (South Riding) 32

Rustburg 47, Liberty-Bedford 27

Southampton Academy 46, Kenston Forest 26

Summit Christian Academy 34, Suffolk Christian Academy 31

Thomas Walker 42, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 25

Turner Ashby 60, Buffalo Gap 36

Walsingham Academy 48, Tabb 34

Warren County 55, Clarke County 51

Wilson Memorial 51, Page County 40

Winston Salem Christian, N.C. 36, State Line 14

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.