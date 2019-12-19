Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 74, Richlands 71
Altavista 53, Rustburg 51
Bland County 61, Marion 59
Briar Woods 64, John Champe 52
Broadway 60, East Rockingham 51
Buckingham County 50, Madison County 24
Colgan 61, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 46
Covington 81, Craig County 41
Eastern Montgomery 83, Bath County 49
Essex 64, Mathews 59
Forest Park 48, Gar-Field 31
Greensville County 56, Surry County 33
Hanover 85, King George 71
James Monroe 79, Colonial Beach 75
Jamestown 62, Poquoson 47
John Handley 65, Skyline 50
Lafayette 56, Smithfield 40
Lee High 60, J.I. Burton 59
Loudoun County 70, Broad Run 46
Narrows 73, Giles 56
Norcom 70, Deep Creek 53
Potomac 75, Woodbridge 34
Rappahannock County 59, Brentsville 53
Salem 78, William Byrd 56
Sherando 49, Warren County 39
Staunton River 63, James River-Buchanan 62, OT
Sussex Central 68, Franklin 67
Tabb 69, Grafton 64
Tuscarora 74, Riverside 41
Warhill 75, Bruton 73, OT
Waynesboro 62, Fluvanna 57
Western Branch 63, Kellam 49
William Monroe 48, Park View-Sterling 47
Woodgrove 50, Millbrook 37
Woodstock Central 59, Strasburg 47
York 51, New Kent 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Briar Woods 52, John Champe 43
C.D. Hylton 49, Freedom (PWC) 32
Deep Creek 71, Norcom 28
Deep Run 43, Henrico 40
E.C. Glass 67, Jefferson Forest 20
Fluvanna 50, Waynesboro 20
Glenvar 63, Hidden Valley 29
James Madison 64, George Marshall 43
Lancaster 37, Middlesex 29
Lee High 43, J.I. Burton 33
Lord Botetourt 59, Liberty Christian 25
Luray 54, Page County 46
Madison County 56, Buckingham County 33
Martinsville 66, Eden Morehead, N.C. 32
Mathews 57, Essex 37
Millbrook 50, Woodgrove 47
Nelson County 36, Liberty-Bedford 19
Oakcrest 43, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School, Md. 33
Prince George 47, Hermitage 36
Radford 43, Fort Chiswell 30
Sherando 63, Warren County 51
Skyline 46, John Handley 23
South County 61, Patriot 51
Staunton River 59, Heritage-Lynchburg 24
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 44, East Rockingham 40
Strasburg 49, Clarke County 47
Surry County 61, Greensville County 24
Sussex Central 32, Franklin 31
Tuscarora 49, Riverside 10
Windsor 45, Appomattox Regional GS 22
Lady Cavs Holiday Hoops=
Banner Christian 45, J.R. Tucker 41
