Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 74, Richlands 71 Altavista 53, Rustburg 51 Bland County 61, Marion 59 Briar Woods 64, John…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 74, Richlands 71

Altavista 53, Rustburg 51

Bland County 61, Marion 59

Briar Woods 64, John Champe 52

Broadway 60, East Rockingham 51

Buckingham County 50, Madison County 24

Colgan 61, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 46

Covington 81, Craig County 41

Eastern Montgomery 83, Bath County 49

Essex 64, Mathews 59

Forest Park 48, Gar-Field 31

Greensville County 56, Surry County 33

Hanover 85, King George 71

James Monroe 79, Colonial Beach 75

Jamestown 62, Poquoson 47

John Handley 65, Skyline 50

Lafayette 56, Smithfield 40

Lee High 60, J.I. Burton 59

Loudoun County 70, Broad Run 46

Narrows 73, Giles 56

Norcom 70, Deep Creek 53

Potomac 75, Woodbridge 34

Rappahannock County 59, Brentsville 53

Salem 78, William Byrd 56

Sherando 49, Warren County 39

Staunton River 63, James River-Buchanan 62, OT

Sussex Central 68, Franklin 67

Tabb 69, Grafton 64

Tuscarora 74, Riverside 41

Warhill 75, Bruton 73, OT

Waynesboro 62, Fluvanna 57

Western Branch 63, Kellam 49

William Monroe 48, Park View-Sterling 47

Woodgrove 50, Millbrook 37

Woodstock Central 59, Strasburg 47

York 51, New Kent 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Briar Woods 52, John Champe 43

C.D. Hylton 49, Freedom (PWC) 32

Deep Creek 71, Norcom 28

Deep Run 43, Henrico 40

E.C. Glass 67, Jefferson Forest 20

Fluvanna 50, Waynesboro 20

Glenvar 63, Hidden Valley 29

James Madison 64, George Marshall 43

Lancaster 37, Middlesex 29

Lee High 43, J.I. Burton 33

Lord Botetourt 59, Liberty Christian 25

Luray 54, Page County 46

Madison County 56, Buckingham County 33

Martinsville 66, Eden Morehead, N.C. 32

Mathews 57, Essex 37

Millbrook 50, Woodgrove 47

Nelson County 36, Liberty-Bedford 19

Oakcrest 43, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School, Md. 33

Prince George 47, Hermitage 36

Radford 43, Fort Chiswell 30

Sherando 63, Warren County 51

Skyline 46, John Handley 23

South County 61, Patriot 51

Staunton River 59, Heritage-Lynchburg 24

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 44, East Rockingham 40

Strasburg 49, Clarke County 47

Surry County 61, Greensville County 24

Sussex Central 32, Franklin 31

Tuscarora 49, Riverside 10

Windsor 45, Appomattox Regional GS 22

Lady Cavs Holiday Hoops=

Banner Christian 45, J.R. Tucker 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.