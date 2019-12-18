Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 53, Ridgeview 49
Alleghany 63, Rockbridge County 42
Amelia County 65, Central of Lunenburg 41
Arcadia 81, Chincoteague 52
Bethel 55, Hampton 54
Blacksburg 70, Auburn 68
Bluestone 55, Randolph-Henry 43
Booker T. Washington 62, Granby 57
Buckingham County 62, Cumberland 41
Carver Academy 64, Charles City County High School 58
Cave Spring 65, Lord Botetourt 54
Central – Wise 60, John Battle 44
Centreville 40, McLean 37
Charlottesville 72, Orange County 51
Chilhowie 62, Castlewood 50
Christiansburg 94, Giles 38
Churchland 45, Norview 44, OT
Courtland 55, Riverbend 52
Covington 68, James River-Buchanan 63
Dan River 63, William Campbell 25
Deep Run 73, Clover Hill 46
Douglas Freeman 71, Lee-Davis 36
East Rockingham 74, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 26
Eastern Mennonite 85, Woodberry Forest 63
Eden Morehead, N.C. 75, Magna Vista 45
Edison 74, West Potomac 58
Fairfax Christian 73, Virginia Academy 59
Fork Union Prep 58, Regents 42
Frank Cox 52, First Colonial 50
Freedom (South Riding) 56, Patriot 33
Gate City 73, Union 50
George Mason 54, James Monroe 53
Glen Allen 64, Atlee 60
Glenvar 66, William Byrd 63
Gloucester 56, Phoebus 34
Gretna 65, Nelson County 60
Grundy 86, East Ridge, Ky. 81
Harrisonburg 57, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 54
Heritage (Leesburg) 76, Park View-Sterling 57
Herndon 56, George Marshall 37
Indian River 59, Tallwood 54
J.I. Burton 91, Honaker 58
James Robinson 54, Annandale 53
James Wood 60, Culpeper 38
Kecoughtan 72, Denbigh 52
Kellam 48, Bayside 45
Lake Braddock 110, Oakton 63
Lake Taylor 108, Woodrow Wilson 33
Louisa 60, George Wythe-Richmond 45
Martinsville 69, Patrick County 21
Massaponax 73, Spotsylvania 42
Mathews 72, West Point 51
Maury 64, Norcom 60
Middlesex 69, K&Q Central 56
Millbrook 61, Liberty-Bealeton 60
Northampton 73, Nandua 49
Northwood 79, Council 51
Page County 73, Luray 70
Princess Anne 68, Kempsville 57
Pulaski County 66, Graham 65
Rural Retreat 48, Grayson County 30
Sherando 66, Fauquier 56
South County 78, Battlefield 71
South Lakes 60, Westfield 52
Strasburg 56, Clarke County 48
Tandem Friends School 62, Wakefield School 51
W.T. Woodson 67, Langley 57, OT
Wakefield 65, Washington-Lee 55
Waynesboro 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 50
West Springfield 56, Falls Church 43
William Fleming 76, Heritage-Lynchburg 66
Woodside 81, Heritage-Newport News 67
Yorktown 71, TJ-Alexandria 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fort Chiswell vs. Radford, ppd.
Marion vs. Bland County, ppd. to Dec 18th.
Rappahannock County vs. Madison County, ppd. to Jan 9th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 70, Ridgeview 68, OT
Amelia County 52, Central of Lunenburg 28
Armstrong 60, George Wythe-Richmond 19
Bluestone 44, Randolph-Henry 30
Booker T. Washington 74, Granby 20
Carroll County 51, Galax 29
Cave Spring 67, Northside 53
Central – Wise 37, John Battle 32
Central Virginia Home School 45, Hopewell 41
Charlottesville 63, Orange County 20
Chilhowie 47, Castlewood 13
Christiansburg 62, Auburn 53
Council 56, Northwood 51
Covington 57, Craig County 32
Cumberland 58, Buckingham County 47
Dan River 55, William Campbell 46
Douglas Freeman 47, Lee-Davis 44
Edison 67, West Potomac 32
First Colonial 51, Frank Cox 18
Freedom (PWC) 47, Lee-Davis 44
Gate City 59, Union 37
George Marshall 45, Herndon 39
Glen Allen 66, Atlee 58
Glenvar 49, William Byrd 46
Gloucester 56, Phoebus 34
Grafton 65, Tabb 16
Gretna 49, Nelson County 43
Grundy 73, East Ridge, Ky. 56
Hampton 88, Bethel 48
Heritage (Leesburg) 51, Park View-Sterling 46
Honaker 73, Tazewell 35
James Monroe 52, Graham 46
James Monroe, W.Va. 52, Graham 46
James Robinson 61, Annandale 24
James Wood 45, Culpeper 33
Jamestown 49, Poquoson 28
Kellam 60, Bayside 49
King William 63, Washington & Lee 31
King’s Fork High School 41, Deep Creek 32
Lafayette 33, Smithfield 30
Lake Taylor 108, Woodrow Wilson 33
Lakeland 64, Petersburg 27
Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 22
Magna Vista 47, GW-Danville 30
Martinsville 59, Patrick County 48
Maury 43, Norcom 35
McLean 62, Centreville 33
Menchville def. Warwick, forfeit
Millbrook 70, Liberty-Bealeton 27
New Kent 44, York 25
Northampton 61, Nandua 25
Norview 77, Churchland 21
Oakton 58, Lake Braddock 50
Parry McCluer 41, Narrows 22
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 75, Twin Springs 39
Patriot 52, Freedom (South Riding) 39
Potomac School 52, National Cathedral, D.C. 26
Prince George 51, Varina 40
Princess Anne 83, Kempsville 47
R.E. Lee-Staunton 60, Waynesboro 24
Riverbend 56, Courtland 41
Riverside 44, George Mason 28
Roanoke Valley Christian 56, Timberlake Christian 47
Rural Retreat 48, Grayson County 30
Salem-Va. Beach 62, Green Run 28
Seton School 46, Trinity Christian School 42
Sherando 40, Fauquier 36
South Lakes 48, Westfield 40
Stone Bridge 62, Battlefield 53
The Covenant School 39, Veritas Classic Christian School 25
Thomas Walker 65, Hancock County, Tenn. 26
Tunstall 34, Bassett 21
Twin Valley 39, Richlands 31
Veritas Classic Christian School 72, Oscar Smith 31
W.T. Woodson 38, Langley 36
Warhill 52, Bruton 4
West Point 28, Mathews 23
Western Branch 66, Grassfield 23
William Fleming 59, Floyd County 48
Woodside 44, Heritage-Newport News 39, OT
Woodstock Central 63, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 42
Yorktown 47, TJ-Alexandria 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Maggie L. Walker GS vs. John Marshall, ppd. to Jan 15th.
Rye Cove vs. Holston, ppd.
