Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 53, Ridgeview 49

Alleghany 63, Rockbridge County 42

Amelia County 65, Central of Lunenburg 41

Arcadia 81, Chincoteague 52

Bethel 55, Hampton 54

Blacksburg 70, Auburn 68

Bluestone 55, Randolph-Henry 43

Booker T. Washington 62, Granby 57

Buckingham County 62, Cumberland 41

Carver Academy 64, Charles City County High School 58

Cave Spring 65, Lord Botetourt 54

Central – Wise 60, John Battle 44

Centreville 40, McLean 37

Charlottesville 72, Orange County 51

Chilhowie 62, Castlewood 50

Christiansburg 94, Giles 38

Churchland 45, Norview 44, OT

Courtland 55, Riverbend 52

Covington 68, James River-Buchanan 63

Dan River 63, William Campbell 25

Deep Run 73, Clover Hill 46

Douglas Freeman 71, Lee-Davis 36

East Rockingham 74, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 26

Eastern Mennonite 85, Woodberry Forest 63

Eden Morehead, N.C. 75, Magna Vista 45

Edison 74, West Potomac 58

Fairfax Christian 73, Virginia Academy 59

Fork Union Prep 58, Regents 42

Frank Cox 52, First Colonial 50

Freedom (South Riding) 56, Patriot 33

Gate City 73, Union 50

George Mason 54, James Monroe 53

Glen Allen 64, Atlee 60

Glenvar 66, William Byrd 63

Gloucester 56, Phoebus 34

Gretna 65, Nelson County 60

Grundy 86, East Ridge, Ky. 81

Harrisonburg 57, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 54

Heritage (Leesburg) 76, Park View-Sterling 57

Herndon 56, George Marshall 37

Indian River 59, Tallwood 54

J.I. Burton 91, Honaker 58

James Robinson 54, Annandale 53

James Wood 60, Culpeper 38

Kecoughtan 72, Denbigh 52

Kellam 48, Bayside 45

Lake Braddock 110, Oakton 63

Lake Taylor 108, Woodrow Wilson 33

Louisa 60, George Wythe-Richmond 45

Martinsville 69, Patrick County 21

Massaponax 73, Spotsylvania 42

Mathews 72, West Point 51

Maury 64, Norcom 60

Middlesex 69, K&Q Central 56

Millbrook 61, Liberty-Bealeton 60

Northampton 73, Nandua 49

Northwood 79, Council 51

Page County 73, Luray 70

Princess Anne 68, Kempsville 57

Pulaski County 66, Graham 65

Rural Retreat 48, Grayson County 30

Sherando 66, Fauquier 56

South County 78, Battlefield 71

South Lakes 60, Westfield 52

Strasburg 56, Clarke County 48

Tandem Friends School 62, Wakefield School 51

W.T. Woodson 67, Langley 57, OT

Wakefield 65, Washington-Lee 55

Waynesboro 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 50

West Springfield 56, Falls Church 43

William Fleming 76, Heritage-Lynchburg 66

Woodside 81, Heritage-Newport News 67

Yorktown 71, TJ-Alexandria 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fort Chiswell vs. Radford, ppd.

Marion vs. Bland County, ppd. to Dec 18th.

Rappahannock County vs. Madison County, ppd. to Jan 9th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 70, Ridgeview 68, OT

Amelia County 52, Central of Lunenburg 28

Armstrong 60, George Wythe-Richmond 19

Bluestone 44, Randolph-Henry 30

Booker T. Washington 74, Granby 20

Carroll County 51, Galax 29

Cave Spring 67, Northside 53

Central – Wise 37, John Battle 32

Central Virginia Home School 45, Hopewell 41

Charlottesville 63, Orange County 20

Chilhowie 47, Castlewood 13

Christiansburg 62, Auburn 53

Council 56, Northwood 51

Covington 57, Craig County 32

Cumberland 58, Buckingham County 47

Dan River 55, William Campbell 46

Douglas Freeman 47, Lee-Davis 44

Edison 67, West Potomac 32

First Colonial 51, Frank Cox 18

Freedom (PWC) 47, Lee-Davis 44

Gate City 59, Union 37

George Marshall 45, Herndon 39

Glen Allen 66, Atlee 58

Glenvar 49, William Byrd 46

Gloucester 56, Phoebus 34

Grafton 65, Tabb 16

Gretna 49, Nelson County 43

Grundy 73, East Ridge, Ky. 56

Hampton 88, Bethel 48

Heritage (Leesburg) 51, Park View-Sterling 46

Honaker 73, Tazewell 35

James Monroe 52, Graham 46

James Monroe, W.Va. 52, Graham 46

James Robinson 61, Annandale 24

James Wood 45, Culpeper 33

Jamestown 49, Poquoson 28

Kellam 60, Bayside 49

King William 63, Washington & Lee 31

King’s Fork High School 41, Deep Creek 32

Lafayette 33, Smithfield 30

Lake Taylor 108, Woodrow Wilson 33

Lakeland 64, Petersburg 27

Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 22

Magna Vista 47, GW-Danville 30

Martinsville 59, Patrick County 48

Maury 43, Norcom 35

McLean 62, Centreville 33

Menchville def. Warwick, forfeit

Millbrook 70, Liberty-Bealeton 27

New Kent 44, York 25

Northampton 61, Nandua 25

Norview 77, Churchland 21

Oakton 58, Lake Braddock 50

Parry McCluer 41, Narrows 22

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 75, Twin Springs 39

Patriot 52, Freedom (South Riding) 39

Potomac School 52, National Cathedral, D.C. 26

Prince George 51, Varina 40

Princess Anne 83, Kempsville 47

R.E. Lee-Staunton 60, Waynesboro 24

Riverbend 56, Courtland 41

Riverside 44, George Mason 28

Roanoke Valley Christian 56, Timberlake Christian 47

Rural Retreat 48, Grayson County 30

Salem-Va. Beach 62, Green Run 28

Seton School 46, Trinity Christian School 42

Sherando 40, Fauquier 36

South Lakes 48, Westfield 40

Stone Bridge 62, Battlefield 53

The Covenant School 39, Veritas Classic Christian School 25

Thomas Walker 65, Hancock County, Tenn. 26

Tunstall 34, Bassett 21

Twin Valley 39, Richlands 31

Veritas Classic Christian School 72, Oscar Smith 31

W.T. Woodson 38, Langley 36

Warhill 52, Bruton 4

West Point 28, Mathews 23

Western Branch 66, Grassfield 23

William Fleming 59, Floyd County 48

Woodside 44, Heritage-Newport News 39, OT

Woodstock Central 63, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 42

Yorktown 47, TJ-Alexandria 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Maggie L. Walker GS vs. John Marshall, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Rye Cove vs. Holston, ppd.

