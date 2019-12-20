Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Akr. Buchtel 88, Akr. Firestone 39 Akr. North 44, Akr. East 36 Albany Alexander 61, Wellston 17…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 88, Akr. Firestone 39

Akr. North 44, Akr. East 36

Albany Alexander 61, Wellston 17

Andover Pymatuning Valley 50, Bristol 44

Anna 47, Jackson Center 20

Apple Creek Waynedale 68, Jeromesville Hillsdale 57

Arcadia 48, Sycamore Mohawk 36

Arcanum 75, New Paris National Trail 34

Archbold 59, Pettisville 24

Beallsville 43, Bridgeport 25

Bellaire 79, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34

Bellbrook 46, Eaton 45

Belmont Union Local 51, St. Clairsville 30

Belpre 56, Waterford 45

Berlin Center Western Reserve 56, New Middletown Spring. 42

Beverly Ft. Frye 65, Hannibal River 23

Bidwell River Valley 61, Pomeroy Meigs 53

Bluffton 55, Convoy Crestview 49

Botkins 51, Houston 32

Camden Preble Shawnee 44, Milton-Union 32

Canfield S. Range 54, Niles McKinley 28

Carey 43, Morral Ridgedale 28

Carlisle 62, Day. Northridge 21

Casstown Miami E. 28, Bradford 26

Celina 48, Kenton 41

Chillicothe Unioto 61, Chillicothe Zane Trace 19

Cin. Madeira 61, Goshen 50

Cin. West Clermont 53, Mt. Orab Western Brown 36

Cin. Withrow 41, Cin. Shroder 36

Cle. VASJ 46, Bedford 42

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 59, S. Point 56

Columbus Grove 52, Paulding 31

Conner, Ky. 68, Cin. St. Ursula 57

Cortland Lakeview 55, Hubbard 38

Dalton 70, Creston Norwayne 49

DeGraff Riverside 55, Lima Perry 52, OT

Defiance 39, Lima Shawnee 31

Dover 63, New Philadelphia 56

Doylestown Chippewa 49, Smithville 47

Elyria Cath. 60, Parma Normandy 23

Findlay 40, Oregon Clay 38

Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Arlington 31

Frankfort Adena 51, Piketon 41

Franklin Furnace Green 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 43

Ft. Loramie 75, New Bremen 28

Garfield Hts. Trinity 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 25

Germantown Valley View 61, Franklin 37

Glouster Trimble 53, Corning Miller 43

Hamilton 53, Cin. Winton Woods 51

Harrod Allen E. 45, Ada 44

Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Ft. Jennings 32

Ironton St. Joseph 46, Portsmouth Clay 30

Johnstown Northridge 54, Heath 45

Kalida 42, Delphos St. John’s 40

Kettering Fairmont 64, Mason 36

Latham Western 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 43

Leetonia 43, Heartland Christian 27

Lexington 52, Ashland 41

Liberty Center 43, Defiance Tinora 37

Lima Bath 44, Elida 32

Lima Cent. Cath. 52, Delphos Jefferson 46

Lima Sr. 47, Tol. Whitmer 42

Linsly, W.Va. 51, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38

Lisbon Beaver 76, Richmond Edison 30

Lowellville 48, Sebring McKinley 27

McComb 36, Van Buren 26

McDonald 49, Mineral Ridge 28

Mechanicsburg 63, London Madison Plains 31

Middletown 53, Day. Dunbar 39

Middletown Fenwick 66, Cin. Hughes 61

Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Mt. Vernon 32

Minford 50, Lucasville Valley 46

Monroe 48, Brookville 19

Monroeville 60, Plymouth 31

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55, Cory-Rawson 41

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56, Dola Hardin Northern 49

N. Baltimore 50, Leipsic 44

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 40, Atwater Waterloo 36

N. Lewisburg Triad 41, S. Charleston SE 38

Napoleon 60, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 19

Nelsonville-York 53, Athens 40

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, Ashland Crestview 52

Newton Local 56, Ansonia 42

Northwestern, Pa. 59, Conneaut 13

Notre Dame Academy 47, Tol. Cent. Cath. 31

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, St. Marys Memorial 42

Ottoville 39, Coldwater 36

Perrysburg 67, Holland Springfield 24

Portsmouth Notre Dame 66, New Boston Glenwood 52

Portsmouth W. 68, Beaver Eastern 47

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 48, Fayetteville-Perry 37

Rittman 59, West Salem Northwestern 46

Russia 49, Sidney Fairlawn 31

S. Adams, Ind. 46, Rockford Parkway 44

S. Webster 40, Oak Hill 29

Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Leesburg Fairfield 44

Sidney Lehman 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46

Southeastern 64, Williamsport Westfall 49

Spencerville 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 34

Spring. Cath. Cent. 86, Spring. NE 27

Steubenville 57, Brooke, W.Va. 28

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46, Weir, W.Va. 39

Struthers 58, Girard 28

Sugarcreek Garaway 50, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 27

Sylvania Southview 79, Maumee 36

Tipp City Bethel 83, Union City Mississinawa Valley 24

Troy Christian 34, Legacy Christian 33, OT

Van Wert 33, Wapakoneta 23

Vanlue 38, Pandora-Gilboa 21

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 33, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 16

W. Jefferson 30, Cedarville 18

W. Union 69, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44

Wahama, W.Va. 46, Crown City S. Gallia 23

Warren Harding 59, Youngs. Ursuline 45

Wauseon 50, Stryker 15

Wheelersburg 56, Waverly 25

Wintersville Indian Creek 72, Rayland Buckeye 26

Wooster 44, Mansfield Sr. 28

Route 49 Classic=

Antwerp 51, Edon 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

