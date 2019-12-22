Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton, Md. 68, Veritas Collegiate Academy 62
Blue Ridge School 78, Takoma Academy, Md. 44
Colonial Beach 63, Virginia Academy 51
Colonial Forge 47, Deep Run 45
Fairmont Heights, Md. 89, Freedom (PWC) 65
Flint Hill School 102, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 67
Hedgesville, W.Va. 50, Loudoun County 48
Highland-Warrenton 90, St. Albans, D.C. 78
Kecoughtan 77, Norcom 49
Kempsville 58, Louisa 52
King’s Fork High School 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 55
Lakeland 55, Churchland 52
Martinsburg, W.Va. 70, Brooke Point 37
Oscar Smith 83, Lake Taylor 72
Potomac, Md. 65, Potomac 55
Radford 66, Pulaski County 52
Santa Fe, Fla. 58, John Handley 33
Sierra Canyon, Calif. 66, John Marshall 55
Va. Episcopal 83, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 48
Warhill 52, Greensville County 51
Woodbridge 68, Princess Anne 59
Woodgrove 100, TJ-Alexandria 60
Woodstock Central 50, Sherando 47
Above The Rim Classic=
Henrico 86, Matoaca 64
Norview 72, Carolina Academy, S.C. 50
Bobcat Classic=
Winston Salem Christian, N.C. 60, Woodberry Forest 58
Country Roads Showcase=
Chapmanville, W.Va. 64, Miller School 61
Flycodes Invitational=
Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 69, Carlisle 52
Martinsville 63, Northside 61
William Fleming 74, Roanoke Catholic 50
Zebulon B. Vance, N.C. 65, North Cross 56
Goochland Tournament=
Goochland 63, Lee-Davis 60
Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Caroline 54
Greyhound Tip-Off Classic=
Landstown 60, Woodside 47
Woodrow Wilson 86, Denbigh 67
Roger Bergey Classic=
Heritage-Lynchburg 81, R.E. Lee-Staunton 70
Nelson County 94, Stuarts Draft 83
Peninsula Catholic 56, Eastern Mennonite 54
William Monroe 49, Luray 33
Smoky Mountain Classic=
Blue Bracket=
Seventh Place=
Honaker 62, Gordon Central, Ga. 48
Green Bracket=
Third Place=
Union 58, Calvary Christian, Ky. 46
Yellow Bracket=
Fifth Place=
Muscle Shoals, Ala. 82, Eastside 62
Times-Dispatch Invitational=
Collegiate-Richmond 57, Armstrong 51
Hopewell 64, Prince George 57
Steward School 56, Monacan 44
Trinity Episcopal 66, Life Christian 62
Trinity Christian Tournament=
E.L. Haynes, D.C. 65, Fairfax Home School 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 81, Pulaski County 72
Alleghany 55, Heritage-Lynchburg 23
Cherokee, Ga. 57, Gate City 33
Erie McDowell, Pa. 44, Central – Wise 35
McLean 70, Flint Hill School 43
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 43, Highland-Warrenton 41
Monacan 62, Belfry, Ky. 52
Norview 89, Nansemond River 23
Paul VI Catholic High School 53, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 27
Princess Anne 76, Woodbridge 28
River View, W.Va. 63, Twin Valley 37
Travelers Rest, S.C. 47, George Wythe-Wytheville 36
Virginia High 56, Tennessee, Tenn. 41
West Potomac 47, South Lakes 38
Woodrow Wilson 56, King’s Fork High School 54
Woodstock Central 58, Sherando 45
Austin Cloyd Memorial Hoop Fest=
Blacksburg 41, James Monroe, W.Va. 40
Flycodes Invitational=
Zebulon B. Vance, N.C. 46, Spotswood 43
Smoky Mountain Classic=
Green Bracket=
Third Place=
Union 55, Williamsburg, Ky. 44
Red Bracket=
Championship=
Ridgeview 55, Paintsville, Ky. 23
Consolation final=
Eastside 63, Leslie Co., Ky. 47
Yellow Bracket=
Fifth Place=
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46, Honaker 36
Times-Dispatch Invitational=
Highland Springs 64, Collegiate-Richmond 24
Hopewell 56, Trinity Episcopal 52
Patrick Henry-Ashland 48, St. Gertrude 44
Steward School 51, Clover Hill 32
Trinity Christian Tournament=
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 40, Cape Henry Collegiate 36
