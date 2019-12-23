Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 74, Prince George 70
Bishop McNamara, Md. 79, Bishop Ireton 62
East Rockingham 56, Broadway 53
Fairfax Christian 68, Coolidge, D.C. 65
George Wythe-Wytheville 75, Chilhowie 43
Hopewell 62, Collegiate-Richmond 52
Millbrook 78, Jefferson, W.Va. 53
Orange County 65, Madison County 35
Sagemont, Fla. 43, John Handley 36
Veritas Collegiate Academy 92, Takoma Academy, Md. 85
Times-Dispatch Invitational=
Monacan 63, Life Christian 59
Steward School 65, Trinity Episcopal 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara, Md. 54, Bishop Ireton 47
Broadway 44, East Rockingham 24
Dominion 48, Brentsville 45
Freedom (South Riding) 42, C.D. Hylton 20
Grayson County 64, Chilhowie 63
Madison County 61, Orange County 22
Millbrook 62, Jefferson, W.Va. 41
Times-Dispatch Invitational=
Highland Springs 60, Hopewell 27
Maret, D.C. 51, Monacan 47
St. Gertrude 66, Clover Hill 31
Steward School 52, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46
Trinity Episcopal 48, Collegiate-Richmond 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.