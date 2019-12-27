BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 73, Covington 52
Carlisle 62, Westover Christian 47
Charlotte, Fla. 66, Gate City 59
Clarke County 59, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 39
Eden Morehead, N.C. 49, Martinsville 48
Erie McDowell, Pa. 57, Steward School 42
Fayetteville, Ark. 56, Central – Wise 42
Flint Hill School 83, Christ Chapel Academy 54
Freedom (South Riding) 74, Spring Mills, W.Va. 44
Greensville County 84, Roanoke Rapids, N.C. 71
Hayfield 71, Anacostia, D.C. 36
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 71, Faith Christian-Roanoke 59
Lee High 58, Virginia High 39
Martinsburg, W.Va. 78, North Stafford 74
Middleburg Academy 72, St. Charles, Md. 71
Montcalm, W.Va. 55, Craig County 44
Monticello 43, Prince Edward County 39
Nandua 55, North Dorchester, Md. 53
Potomac 56, Linden, N.J. 41
Woodbridge 77, Midlothian 51
Woodstock Central 68, Luray 50
Allentown Central Catholic Tournament=
Springside Chestnut Hill, Pa. 79, W.T. Woodson 64
Bayport Holiday Tournament=
Poquoson 55, Gloucester 53
Tabb 89, Middlesex 48
BCHS Holiday Classic=
Appomattox 64, Staunton River 56
Buckingham County 55, William Campbell 30
Benedictine Capital City Classic=
Benedictine 54, Norfolk Academy 42
Miller School 76, Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 73, OT
St. Annes-Belfield 61, Carmel 48
Big South Shootout=
Concord Cannon, N.C. 62, Landstown 46
Boo Williams=
Hampton 59, Grafton 54
Norview 45, Woodside 41
Buffalo Gap Tournament=
Buffalo Gap 62, James River-Buchanan 58
Riverheads 50, Altavista 40
Bulldog Bash Holiday Classic=
James Robinson 65, Battlefield 61
Potomac School 42, Westfield 39
Yorktown 78, Seton School 54
Cumberland Christmas Tournament=
Banner Christian 80, Cumberland 47
Cyclone Classic=
Championship=
Massaponax 69, Hanover 46
Consolation=
Liberty-Bealeton 56, Eastern View 46
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=
Albemarle 62, Liberty-Bedford 45
Charlottesville 75, Kettle Run 40
West Potomac 66, Nelson County 56
Western Albemarle 63, Stafford 42
E-Z Stop Classic=
Patriot 60, Wyoming East, W.Va. 54
T.C. Williams 76, Westside, W.Va. 58
First Community Bank Christmas Tournament=
Auburn 79, Johnson County, Tenn. 38
Fort Chiswell 68, Galax 40
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Pulaski County 49
Radford 58, Abingdon 53
Gazette Virginian Holiday Classic=
Halifax County 67, Gretna 54
Person, N.C. 58, Bluestone 39
George Long Holiday Hoops=
Consolation Semifinal=
South Lakes 51, Osbourn 33
Washington-Lee 71, Thurgood Marshall, Md. 50
Semifinal=
South County 70, Colonial Forge 60
Wakefield 65, Lex. Bryan Station, Ky. 47
Glen Allen Tournament=
Douglas Freeman 56, Atlee 37
Glen Allen 84, Powhatan 47
Glory Days Grill Tournament=
Briar Woods 62, Mills Godwin 59, OT
Oakton 56, Langley 53
Stone Bridge 96, Lake Braddock 92
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 61, C.D. Hylton 58
Governors Cup=
Edison 66, Winston Churchill, Md. 62
Western Branch 57, Gaithersburg, Md. 52
Grand Home Tournament=
Richlands 38, Honaker 33
Ridgeview 62, Eastside 53
Union 69, J.I. Burton 56
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=
GW-Danville 63, Dan River 45
Green Run 91, Magna Vista 41
Henrico Holiday Hoops=
Deep Run 49, J.R. Tucker 40
Henrico 76, Meadowbrook 49
Pikesville, Md. 70, Matoaca 67
James Monroe Holiday Tournament=
Brooke Point 70, Colgan 66
Courtland 61, Gar-Field 47
James Monroe 79, Mountain View 73
Riverbend 65, King George 45
James Wood Holiday Tournament=
Harrisonburg 62, Independence 39
James Wood 58, Washington, W.Va. 48
Joe Cascio Tournament=
Consolation Bracket=
George Mason 48, McLean 33
Herndon 61, Lee High 40
Semifinal=
Annandale 60, Falls Church 57
Forest Park 64, Chantilly 43
Joe Ellis Tournament=
Jamestown 50, Surry County 35
K-Guard Holiday Classic=
Cave Spring 81, Lord Botetourt 70
Floyd County 54, Hidden Valley 52
Salem 73, Broadway 64
William Fleming 68, Jefferson Forest 28
Keswick Invitational=
Fairfax 60, Cambridge Christian, Fla. 43
King’s Fork Tournament=
John Champe 63, Lakeland 60
King’s Fork High School 104, Nansemond River 78
KSA Orlando Tournament=
Community School of Naples, Fla. 57, Nansemond-Suffolk 53
Lafayette Holiday Hoops=
Lafayette 71, Williamsburg Christian Academy 49
Louisa 71, Richmond Christian 54
LC Bird Classic=
James River-Midlothian 60, Lloyd Bird 49
Lake Taylor 90, Freedom (PWC) 58
Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament=
Dominion 65, West Springfield 47
Fairfax Christian 67, James Madison 60
Mount Vernon 64, Justice High School 57
Oxon Hill, Md. 80, St. John Paul the Great 40
NAPA/Bluewater Holiday Classic=
Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Franklin 55
Ocean Lakes 72, Amelia County 51
Northern holiday Classic=
Oscar Smith 77, Blake, Md. 44
Northside Invitational Tournament=
Christiansburg 75, Franklin County 67
Liberty Christian 67, Chatham 51
Northside 79, Brookville 44
William Byrd 58, Rockbridge County 42
PCHS Holiday Classic=
Frank Cox 50, Walsingham Academy 31
Hickory 76, Isle of Wight Academy 54
Peninsula Catholic 56, Hampton Roads 51
Smithfield Tournament=
Booker T. Washington 62, Grassfield 61, OT
The Southerner Holiday Classic=
Cosby 58, Colonial Heights 52
Thomas Dale 82, Lee-Davis 63
Tri-City Holiday Classic=
Consolation Bracket=
Church Hill Academy 83, Carver Academy 49
TJ-Richmond 79, Petersburg 70
Semifinal=
Hermitage 75, Prince George 70
Hopewell 60, Varina 48
Warwick Tournament=
Kempsville 62, Bruton 46
Norfolk Collegiate 92, Warwick 53
York High School Winter Classic=
Championship=
Mathews 54, Denbigh 51
Third Place=
York 53, Northumberland 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Virginia Home School 51, Norfolk Collegiate 16
Dan River 63, Eden Morehead, N.C. 49
Freedom (South Riding) 39, Dominion 38
Gate City 49, Honaker 45
Highland Springs 67, William Fleming 43
Jenkins, Ky. 54, J.I. Burton 32
King George 36, Leonardtown, Md. 23
Luray 80, Woodstock Central 51
Manchester 59, Riverbend 35
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 59, Martinsville 53
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, Twin Valley 30
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, N.C. 46
Paul VI Catholic High School 56, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 31
State Line 42, Fort Chiswell 40
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 42, Clarke County 36
Sullivan East, Tenn. 69, Graham 18
Alleghany Christmas Invitational=
Alleghany County, N.C. 67, Rural Retreat 49
West Wilkes, N.C. 56, Grayson County 27
Barbara Maxwell Potomac Invitational=
Kempsville 64, Hyattsville Northwestern, Md. 4
Boo Williams=
Black=
Bayside 47, Surry County 29
Deep Creek 56, Gloucester 31
Heritage-Newport News 51, Booker T. Washington 35
Landstown 40, Midlothian 34
Blue=
Atlee 44, Catholic High School of Va Beach 41
Green Run 54, Norcom 47
Lakeland 67, Jamestown 31
Oscar Smith 54, Grassfield 51
Bronze=
Colonial Forge 53, Woodrow Wilson 44
Hanover 54, King’s Fork High School 48
Kellam 51, Bethel 43
Salem 55, Chancellor 26
Gold=
Bishop McNamara, Md. 70, Princess Anne 65
New Hope Academy, Md. 53, Lake Taylor 44
Norview 52, Ramsay, Ala. 50
Orange=
Life Christian 55, Norfolk Christian School 21
Norfolk Academy 47, Shenandoah Valley Christian 44
Veritas Collegiate Academy 58, Highland-Monterey 14
Red=
Churchland 30, Caroline 28
Huguenot 44, Tallwood 23
Middleburg Academy 60, Armstrong 46
Phoebus 43, Amelia County 41
Silver=
Hampton 64, Miller School 52
Menchville 64, Potomac 47
St. Annes-Belfield 50, Pulaski County 41
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 51, T.C. Williams 48
Carolina Invitational=
Summerville Bracket=
First Round=
Bishop Ireton 60, Summerville, S.C. 43
Cyclone Classic=
Consolation=
Mountain View 47, Fauquier 31
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=
Albemarle 52, Deep Run 37
Charlottesville 53, Brooke Point 50, OT
Harrisonburg 53, Monticello 49
William Monroe 62, Western Albemarle 35
E&H Showcase=
Central – Wise 38, Tennessee, Tenn. 25
Gazette Virginian Holiday Classic=
Halifax County 59, Gretna 30
Person, N.C. 59, Bluestone 19
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=
Faith Christian-Roanoke 46, GW-Danville 33
James Wood Holiday Tournament=
James Wood 65, Independence 21
Riverside 45, Jefferson, W.Va. 38
Joe Cascio Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Park View-Sterling 38, Mount Vernon 32
Woodgrove 73, TJ-Alexandria 44
Semifinal=
George Mason 55, Falls Church 47
West Potomac 60, Potomac School 48
Knights’ Winter Classic=
Franklin County 31, Liberty Christian 27
Lord Botetourt 50, E.C. Glass 44
KSA Tournament=
Horace Mann, N.Y. 52, Nansemond-Suffolk 27
Lady Knights’ Classic=
Consolation=
Matoaca 52, Massaponax 49
Semifinal=
James River-Midlothian 43, West Springfield 31
Thomas Dale 43, Glen Allen 37
Lafayette Holiday Hoops Tournament=
Great Bridge 61, Lafayette 58
Lloyd C Bird Tournament=
Trinity Episcopal 66, Lloyd Bird 52
Oakton Classic=
John Champe 63, Justice High School 30
Oakton Holiday Classic=
James Robinson 55, Stafford 33
Lake Braddock 62, Patriot 55
Oakton 48, Annandale 31
South County 67, Yorktown 34
Wakefield 49, Holy Child, Md. 48
Ram Hardwood Classic=
Buffalo Gap 52, Moorefield, W.Va. 48
Page County 49, Skyline 46, OT
Strasburg 49, Sherando 44
Stuarts Draft 63, East Hardy, W.Va. 16
Rebel Round Ball Holiday Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Chantilly 45, Hayfield 33
Semifinal=
Langley 35, Fairfax 34
St. Gertrude Christmas Tournament=
St. Gertrude 69, Banner Christian 28
The Southerner Holiday Classic=
King William 53, Lee-Davis 49
North Stafford 69, Colonial Heights 23
Warwick Tournament=
Hickory 44, Warwick 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.