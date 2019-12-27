BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 73, Covington 52 Carlisle 62, Westover Christian 47 Charlotte, Fla. 66, Gate City 59 Clarke County…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 73, Covington 52

Carlisle 62, Westover Christian 47

Charlotte, Fla. 66, Gate City 59

Clarke County 59, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 39

Eden Morehead, N.C. 49, Martinsville 48

Erie McDowell, Pa. 57, Steward School 42

Fayetteville, Ark. 56, Central – Wise 42

Flint Hill School 83, Christ Chapel Academy 54

Freedom (South Riding) 74, Spring Mills, W.Va. 44

Greensville County 84, Roanoke Rapids, N.C. 71

Hayfield 71, Anacostia, D.C. 36

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 71, Faith Christian-Roanoke 59

Lee High 58, Virginia High 39

Martinsburg, W.Va. 78, North Stafford 74

Middleburg Academy 72, St. Charles, Md. 71

Montcalm, W.Va. 55, Craig County 44

Monticello 43, Prince Edward County 39

Nandua 55, North Dorchester, Md. 53

Potomac 56, Linden, N.J. 41

Woodbridge 77, Midlothian 51

Woodstock Central 68, Luray 50

Allentown Central Catholic Tournament=

Springside Chestnut Hill, Pa. 79, W.T. Woodson 64

Bayport Holiday Tournament=

Poquoson 55, Gloucester 53

Tabb 89, Middlesex 48

BCHS Holiday Classic=

Appomattox 64, Staunton River 56

Buckingham County 55, William Campbell 30

Benedictine Capital City Classic=

Benedictine 54, Norfolk Academy 42

Miller School 76, Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 73, OT

St. Annes-Belfield 61, Carmel 48

Big South Shootout=

Concord Cannon, N.C. 62, Landstown 46

Boo Williams=

Hampton 59, Grafton 54

Norview 45, Woodside 41

Buffalo Gap Tournament=

Buffalo Gap 62, James River-Buchanan 58

Riverheads 50, Altavista 40

Bulldog Bash Holiday Classic=

James Robinson 65, Battlefield 61

Potomac School 42, Westfield 39

Yorktown 78, Seton School 54

Cumberland Christmas Tournament=

Banner Christian 80, Cumberland 47

Cyclone Classic=

Championship=

Massaponax 69, Hanover 46

Consolation=

Liberty-Bealeton 56, Eastern View 46

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=

Albemarle 62, Liberty-Bedford 45

Charlottesville 75, Kettle Run 40

West Potomac 66, Nelson County 56

Western Albemarle 63, Stafford 42

E-Z Stop Classic=

Patriot 60, Wyoming East, W.Va. 54

T.C. Williams 76, Westside, W.Va. 58

First Community Bank Christmas Tournament=

Auburn 79, Johnson County, Tenn. 38

Fort Chiswell 68, Galax 40

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Pulaski County 49

Radford 58, Abingdon 53

Gazette Virginian Holiday Classic=

Halifax County 67, Gretna 54

Person, N.C. 58, Bluestone 39

George Long Holiday Hoops=

Consolation Semifinal=

South Lakes 51, Osbourn 33

Washington-Lee 71, Thurgood Marshall, Md. 50

Semifinal=

South County 70, Colonial Forge 60

Wakefield 65, Lex. Bryan Station, Ky. 47

Glen Allen Tournament=

Douglas Freeman 56, Atlee 37

Glen Allen 84, Powhatan 47

Glory Days Grill Tournament=

Briar Woods 62, Mills Godwin 59, OT

Oakton 56, Langley 53

Stone Bridge 96, Lake Braddock 92

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 61, C.D. Hylton 58

Governors Cup=

Edison 66, Winston Churchill, Md. 62

Western Branch 57, Gaithersburg, Md. 52

Grand Home Tournament=

Richlands 38, Honaker 33

Ridgeview 62, Eastside 53

Union 69, J.I. Burton 56

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=

GW-Danville 63, Dan River 45

Green Run 91, Magna Vista 41

Henrico Holiday Hoops=

Deep Run 49, J.R. Tucker 40

Henrico 76, Meadowbrook 49

Pikesville, Md. 70, Matoaca 67

James Monroe Holiday Tournament=

Brooke Point 70, Colgan 66

Courtland 61, Gar-Field 47

James Monroe 79, Mountain View 73

Riverbend 65, King George 45

James Wood Holiday Tournament=

Harrisonburg 62, Independence 39

James Wood 58, Washington, W.Va. 48

Joe Cascio Tournament=

Consolation Bracket=

George Mason 48, McLean 33

Herndon 61, Lee High 40

Semifinal=

Annandale 60, Falls Church 57

Forest Park 64, Chantilly 43

Joe Ellis Tournament=

Jamestown 50, Surry County 35

K-Guard Holiday Classic=

Cave Spring 81, Lord Botetourt 70

Floyd County 54, Hidden Valley 52

Salem 73, Broadway 64

William Fleming 68, Jefferson Forest 28

Keswick Invitational=

Fairfax 60, Cambridge Christian, Fla. 43

King’s Fork Tournament=

John Champe 63, Lakeland 60

King’s Fork High School 104, Nansemond River 78

KSA Orlando Tournament=

Community School of Naples, Fla. 57, Nansemond-Suffolk 53

Lafayette Holiday Hoops=

Lafayette 71, Williamsburg Christian Academy 49

Louisa 71, Richmond Christian 54

LC Bird Classic=

James River-Midlothian 60, Lloyd Bird 49

Lake Taylor 90, Freedom (PWC) 58

Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament=

Dominion 65, West Springfield 47

Fairfax Christian 67, James Madison 60

Mount Vernon 64, Justice High School 57

Oxon Hill, Md. 80, St. John Paul the Great 40

NAPA/Bluewater Holiday Classic=

Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Franklin 55

Ocean Lakes 72, Amelia County 51

Northern holiday Classic=

Oscar Smith 77, Blake, Md. 44

Northside Invitational Tournament=

Christiansburg 75, Franklin County 67

Liberty Christian 67, Chatham 51

Northside 79, Brookville 44

William Byrd 58, Rockbridge County 42

PCHS Holiday Classic=

Frank Cox 50, Walsingham Academy 31

Hickory 76, Isle of Wight Academy 54

Peninsula Catholic 56, Hampton Roads 51

Smithfield Tournament=

Booker T. Washington 62, Grassfield 61, OT

The Southerner Holiday Classic=

Cosby 58, Colonial Heights 52

Thomas Dale 82, Lee-Davis 63

Tri-City Holiday Classic=

Consolation Bracket=

Church Hill Academy 83, Carver Academy 49

TJ-Richmond 79, Petersburg 70

Semifinal=

Hermitage 75, Prince George 70

Hopewell 60, Varina 48

Warwick Tournament=

Kempsville 62, Bruton 46

Norfolk Collegiate 92, Warwick 53

York High School Winter Classic=

Championship=

Mathews 54, Denbigh 51

Third Place=

York 53, Northumberland 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Virginia Home School 51, Norfolk Collegiate 16

Dan River 63, Eden Morehead, N.C. 49

Freedom (South Riding) 39, Dominion 38

Gate City 49, Honaker 45

Highland Springs 67, William Fleming 43

Jenkins, Ky. 54, J.I. Burton 32

King George 36, Leonardtown, Md. 23

Luray 80, Woodstock Central 51

Manchester 59, Riverbend 35

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 59, Martinsville 53

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, Twin Valley 30

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, N.C. 46

Paul VI Catholic High School 56, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 31

State Line 42, Fort Chiswell 40

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 42, Clarke County 36

Sullivan East, Tenn. 69, Graham 18

Alleghany Christmas Invitational=

Alleghany County, N.C. 67, Rural Retreat 49

West Wilkes, N.C. 56, Grayson County 27

Barbara Maxwell Potomac Invitational=

Kempsville 64, Hyattsville Northwestern, Md. 4

Boo Williams=

Black=

Bayside 47, Surry County 29

Deep Creek 56, Gloucester 31

Heritage-Newport News 51, Booker T. Washington 35

Landstown 40, Midlothian 34

Blue=

Atlee 44, Catholic High School of Va Beach 41

Green Run 54, Norcom 47

Lakeland 67, Jamestown 31

Oscar Smith 54, Grassfield 51

Bronze=

Colonial Forge 53, Woodrow Wilson 44

Hanover 54, King’s Fork High School 48

Kellam 51, Bethel 43

Salem 55, Chancellor 26

Gold=

Bishop McNamara, Md. 70, Princess Anne 65

New Hope Academy, Md. 53, Lake Taylor 44

Norview 52, Ramsay, Ala. 50

Orange=

Life Christian 55, Norfolk Christian School 21

Norfolk Academy 47, Shenandoah Valley Christian 44

Veritas Collegiate Academy 58, Highland-Monterey 14

Red=

Churchland 30, Caroline 28

Huguenot 44, Tallwood 23

Middleburg Academy 60, Armstrong 46

Phoebus 43, Amelia County 41

Silver=

Hampton 64, Miller School 52

Menchville 64, Potomac 47

St. Annes-Belfield 50, Pulaski County 41

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 51, T.C. Williams 48

Carolina Invitational=

Summerville Bracket=

First Round=

Bishop Ireton 60, Summerville, S.C. 43

Cyclone Classic=

Consolation=

Mountain View 47, Fauquier 31

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=

Albemarle 52, Deep Run 37

Charlottesville 53, Brooke Point 50, OT

Harrisonburg 53, Monticello 49

William Monroe 62, Western Albemarle 35

E&H Showcase=

Central – Wise 38, Tennessee, Tenn. 25

Gazette Virginian Holiday Classic=

Halifax County 59, Gretna 30

Person, N.C. 59, Bluestone 19

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=

Faith Christian-Roanoke 46, GW-Danville 33

James Wood Holiday Tournament=

James Wood 65, Independence 21

Riverside 45, Jefferson, W.Va. 38

Joe Cascio Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Park View-Sterling 38, Mount Vernon 32

Woodgrove 73, TJ-Alexandria 44

Semifinal=

George Mason 55, Falls Church 47

West Potomac 60, Potomac School 48

Knights’ Winter Classic=

Franklin County 31, Liberty Christian 27

Lord Botetourt 50, E.C. Glass 44

KSA Tournament=

Horace Mann, N.Y. 52, Nansemond-Suffolk 27

Lady Knights’ Classic=

Consolation=

Matoaca 52, Massaponax 49

Semifinal=

James River-Midlothian 43, West Springfield 31

Thomas Dale 43, Glen Allen 37

Lafayette Holiday Hoops Tournament=

Great Bridge 61, Lafayette 58

Lloyd C Bird Tournament=

Trinity Episcopal 66, Lloyd Bird 52

Oakton Classic=

John Champe 63, Justice High School 30

Oakton Holiday Classic=

James Robinson 55, Stafford 33

Lake Braddock 62, Patriot 55

Oakton 48, Annandale 31

South County 67, Yorktown 34

Wakefield 49, Holy Child, Md. 48

Ram Hardwood Classic=

Buffalo Gap 52, Moorefield, W.Va. 48

Page County 49, Skyline 46, OT

Strasburg 49, Sherando 44

Stuarts Draft 63, East Hardy, W.Va. 16

Rebel Round Ball Holiday Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Chantilly 45, Hayfield 33

Semifinal=

Langley 35, Fairfax 34

St. Gertrude Christmas Tournament=

St. Gertrude 69, Banner Christian 28

The Southerner Holiday Classic=

King William 53, Lee-Davis 49

North Stafford 69, Colonial Heights 23

Warwick Tournament=

Hickory 44, Warwick 38

