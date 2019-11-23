Home » Washington, DC Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 23, 2019, 8:22 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

New Covenant 50, Fork Union Prep 48

Carmel Tip-off Tournament=

3rd Place=

Richmond Christian 53, Williamsburg Christian Academy 52

Championship=

Carmel 78, Church Hill Academy 67

Quaker Classic=

Atlantic Shores Christian 56, Friends, Md. 41

Southeastern Tip-Off=

Hilltop Christian, N.C. 54, Gateway Christian 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

