PREP FOOTBALL= Albemarle 27, Charlottesville 23 Amelia County 49, Cumberland 0 Appomattox 48, William Campbell 12 Arcadia 59, Washington, Md.…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 27, Charlottesville 23

Amelia County 49, Cumberland 0

Appomattox 48, William Campbell 12

Arcadia 59, Washington, Md. 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 22, Portsmouth Christian 20

Auburn 34, Hurley 14

Battlefield 37, Osbourn 36

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41, Chincoteague 0

Booker T. Washington 63, Woodrow Wilson 0

Brentsville 34, Skyline 28

Broad Run 24, Briar Woods 7

Brunswick 33, Surry County 8

Buckingham County 35, Prince Edward County 22

Carroll County 40, Alleghany 7

Castlewood 44, Twin Valley 12

Central – Wise 35, Gate City 21

Chantilly 31, Centreville 24

Chatham 35, Altavista 34

Christiansburg 37, Cave Spring 21

Clarke County 10, Page County 7

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 45, Massanutten Military 0

Clover Hill 49, George Wythe-Richmond 12

Colgan 41, Osbourn Park 10

Colonial Beach 52, Lancaster 8

Covington 47, Craig County 12

Deep Creek 42, King’s Fork High School 0

Deep Run 47, Glen Allen 7

Dinwiddie 63, Meadowbrook 0

Dominion 13, Loudoun County 9

Douglas Freeman 42, John Marshall 6

Essex 23, Washington & Lee 0

First Colonial 16, Kempsville 15

Floyd County 14, Radford 12

Forest Park 41, Potomac 14

Fort Defiance 40, Wilson Memorial 30

Frank Cox 28, Green Run 21

Franklin 34, Windsor 0

Franklin County 21, William Fleming 14

Freedom (Woodbridge) 68, Gar-Field 7

George Marshall 35, Edison 22

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Grayson County 27

Georgetown Prep, Md. 31, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 10

Glenvar 42, Giles 21

Goochland 61, Central of Lunenburg 13

Graham 50, Fort Chiswell 6

Greensville County 38, Sussex Central 14

Gretna 35, Dan River 7

Hanover 28, Armstrong 8

Hayfield 30, Annandale 7

Henrico 63, Lee-Davis 8

Heritage-Lynchburg 15, E.C. Glass 14, OT

Hermitage 21, Mills Godwin 14

Highland Springs 27, Colonial Forge 20

Holston 40, Eastside 22

Honaker 49, Northwood 33

Hopewell 40, Prince George 7

Huguenot 47, Midlothian 7

Independence 88, Park View-Sterling 8

Indian River 56, Great Bridge 28

J.I. Burton 39, Rye Cove 6

James Madison 41, Oakton 0

James Monroe 31, Courtland 3

James Robinson 22, W.T. Woodson 19

Jefferson Forest 43, Brookville 14

John Battle 41, Lee High 7

Kellam 21, Tallwood 14

Kettle Run 28, Culpeper 14

King George 56, Caroline 18

King William 44, West Point 18

Lafayette 49, Poquoson 5

Lake Braddock 49, West Springfield 35

Langley 47, Herndon 20

Lee-Springfield 17, Falls Church 7

Liberty Christian 45, Amherst County 7

Liberty-Bealeton 40, John Handley 27

Lord Botetourt 14, Northside 7

Louisa 42, Western Albemarle 24

Madison County 42, Rappahannock County 0

Magna Vista 28, GW-Danville 14

Manchester 40, Lloyd Bird 19

Massaponax 28, North Stafford 13

Mathews 57, Charles City County High School 20

Maury 33, Norcom 14

Millbrook 40, James Wood 37

Monacan 35, Cosby 10

Mount Vernon 33, T.C. Williams 6

Mountain View 21, Stafford 7

Nandua 52, Northampton 12

Nansemond River 42, Hickory 16

Narrows 47, Bath County 0

New Kent 32, Jamestown 14

Norfolk Academy 43, Norfolk Christian School 13

Nottoway 59, Bluestone 0

Orange County 36, Fluvanna 22

Oscar Smith 55, Grassfield 0

Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 12

Patrick County 27, Halifax County 7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 16, Chilhowie 13

Patriot 20, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 13

Petersburg 34, Matoaca 28

Pikeville, Ky. 67, Ridgeview 28

Powhatan 24, James River-Midlothian 0

Princess Anne 28, Landstown 19

Pulaski County 27, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 10

Richlands 28, Lebanon 7

Riverbend 12, Brooke Point 9, OT

Riverheads 49, Buffalo Gap 14

Riverside 21, Rock Ridge 13

Roanoke Catholic 60, Nansemond-Suffolk 40

Rustburg 38, Liberty-Bedford 20

Salem 56, Hidden Valley 13

Salem-Va. Beach 49, Bayside 0

Sherando 48, Fauquier 14

South County 59, Fairfax 13

Southampton 28, Park View-South Hill 15

Spotsylvania 18, Eastern View 14

St. Annes-Belfield 48, Va. Episcopal 18

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 48, Paul VI Catholic High School 8

Stone Bridge 41, Potomac Falls 0

Strasburg 34, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 6

Stuarts Draft 41, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7

Tabb 42, Bruton 6

Tazewell 42, Grundy 18

Thomas Dale 35, Granby 0

Tunstall 12, Martinsville 7

Tuscarora 35, Loudoun Valley 0

Twin Springs 35, Thomas Walker 13

Union 28, Abingdon 21, 2OT

Varina 57, Atlee 16

Virginia High 47, Marion 12

Wakefield 32, Justice High School 21

Warwick 49, Gloucester 6

Washington-Lee 42, McLean 0

Western Branch 41, Lakeland 0

Westfield 41, West Potomac 0

William Byrd 42, Staunton River 0

William Monroe 28, George Mason 7

Woodbridge 28, C.D. Hylton 6

Woodgrove 56, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Woodside 51, Bethel 7

Woodstock Central 34, Warren County 13

York 35, Warhill 28

Yorktown 31, South Lakes 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. John Paul the Great vs. Benedictine, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.