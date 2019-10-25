PREP FOOTBALL= Appomattox 63, Chatham 13 Benedictine 47, King William 0 Broad Run 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 8 Brookville 21, Rustburg…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appomattox 63, Chatham 13

Benedictine 47, King William 0

Broad Run 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 8

Brookville 21, Rustburg 2

Buckingham County 37, Amelia County 6

Central – Wise 55, Lee High 11

Chantilly 42, Oakton 7

Chilhowie 42, Grundy 6

Clarke County 24, Strasburg 6

Col. Richardson, Md. 46, Northampton 8

Colonial Forge 21, Massaponax 3

Douglas Freeman 23, Hermitage 21

E.C. Glass 63, Amherst County 7

Fishburne Military 38, Massanutten Military 6

Frank Cox 25, Tallwood 12

GW-Danville 42, Bassett 28

Galax 55, Auburn 14

George Marshall 34, Lee-Springfield 0

Giles 54, Alleghany 0

Graham 37, Richlands 10

Grassfield 35, Great Bridge 34

Greensville County 44, Franklin 8

Halifax County 20, Magna Vista 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Jefferson Forest 20

Heritage-Newport News 6, Kecoughtan 0

Highland Springs 35, Atlee 0

Holston 28, Hurley 22

Hopewell 61, Meadowbrook 0

J.I. Burton 28, Castlewood 7

K&Q Central 55, Charles City County High School 8

King George 20, Courtland 14

Lake Braddock 39, Fairfax 7

Lake Taylor 64, Granby 20

Lebanon 28, Virginia High 20

Liberty Christian 48, Liberty-Bedford 12

Liberty-Bealeton 20, Millbrook 14

Lord Botetourt 22, Franklin County 21

Loudoun Valley 35, Dominion 19

Monticello 35, Charlottesville 0

Nansemond River 50, Lakeland 0

Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Fredericksburg Christian 28

Narrows 58, Craig County 0

North Cross 62, Hargrave Military 0

Oscar Smith 42, Deep Creek 16

Paul Public, D.C. 38, Manassas Park 22

Poquoson 54, Bruton 7

Portsmouth Christian 49, Quantico 0

Radford 13, Glenvar 7

Rappahannock 26, Washington & Lee 21

Riverside 42, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Rural Retreat 26, Northwood 0

Salem 59, Cave Spring 3

Salem-Va. Beach 42, Kellam 7

South Lakes 40, McLean 12

Southampton 54, Windsor 6

Spotswood 2, Waynesboro 0

Spotsylvania 41, Caroline 21

Stone Bridge 29, Briar Woods 14

Tuscarora 42, Loudoun County 7

Western Albemarle 28, Albemarle 27, OT

William Monroe 23, Warren County 7

Woodbridge 42, Colgan 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jamestown vs. Lafayette, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

