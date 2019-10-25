PREP FOOTBALL=
Appomattox 63, Chatham 13
Benedictine 47, King William 0
Broad Run 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 8
Brookville 21, Rustburg 2
Buckingham County 37, Amelia County 6
Central – Wise 55, Lee High 11
Chantilly 42, Oakton 7
Chilhowie 42, Grundy 6
Clarke County 24, Strasburg 6
Col. Richardson, Md. 46, Northampton 8
Colonial Forge 21, Massaponax 3
Douglas Freeman 23, Hermitage 21
E.C. Glass 63, Amherst County 7
Fishburne Military 38, Massanutten Military 6
Frank Cox 25, Tallwood 12
GW-Danville 42, Bassett 28
Galax 55, Auburn 14
George Marshall 34, Lee-Springfield 0
Giles 54, Alleghany 0
Graham 37, Richlands 10
Grassfield 35, Great Bridge 34
Greensville County 44, Franklin 8
Halifax County 20, Magna Vista 14
Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Jefferson Forest 20
Heritage-Newport News 6, Kecoughtan 0
Highland Springs 35, Atlee 0
Holston 28, Hurley 22
Hopewell 61, Meadowbrook 0
J.I. Burton 28, Castlewood 7
K&Q Central 55, Charles City County High School 8
King George 20, Courtland 14
Lake Braddock 39, Fairfax 7
Lake Taylor 64, Granby 20
Lebanon 28, Virginia High 20
Liberty Christian 48, Liberty-Bedford 12
Liberty-Bealeton 20, Millbrook 14
Lord Botetourt 22, Franklin County 21
Loudoun Valley 35, Dominion 19
Monticello 35, Charlottesville 0
Nansemond River 50, Lakeland 0
Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Fredericksburg Christian 28
Narrows 58, Craig County 0
North Cross 62, Hargrave Military 0
Oscar Smith 42, Deep Creek 16
Paul Public, D.C. 38, Manassas Park 22
Poquoson 54, Bruton 7
Portsmouth Christian 49, Quantico 0
Radford 13, Glenvar 7
Rappahannock 26, Washington & Lee 21
Riverside 42, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Rural Retreat 26, Northwood 0
Salem 59, Cave Spring 3
Salem-Va. Beach 42, Kellam 7
South Lakes 40, McLean 12
Southampton 54, Windsor 6
Spotswood 2, Waynesboro 0
Spotsylvania 41, Caroline 21
Stone Bridge 29, Briar Woods 14
Tuscarora 42, Loudoun County 7
Western Albemarle 28, Albemarle 27, OT
William Monroe 23, Warren County 7
Woodbridge 42, Colgan 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jamestown vs. Lafayette, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.