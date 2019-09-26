Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Auburn 16 Gloucester 48, Kecoughtan 7 Liberty-Bealeton 28, Culpeper 7 Menchville 38, Denbigh 8 Radford…

PREP FOOTBALL=

George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Auburn 16

Gloucester 48, Kecoughtan 7

Liberty-Bealeton 28, Culpeper 7

Menchville 38, Denbigh 8

Radford 42, Giles 0

Salem 35, Blacksburg 21

Warhill 42, Smithfield 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eastern Montgomery vs. Bland County, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

