Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 26, 2019, 10:17 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Auburn 16

Gloucester 48, Kecoughtan 7

Liberty-Bealeton 28, Culpeper 7

Menchville 38, Denbigh 8

Radford 42, Giles 0

Salem 35, Blacksburg 21

Warhill 42, Smithfield 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eastern Montgomery vs. Bland County, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

