Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Auburn 16
Gloucester 48, Kecoughtan 7
Liberty-Bealeton 28, Culpeper 7
Menchville 38, Denbigh 8
Radford 42, Giles 0
Salem 35, Blacksburg 21
Warhill 42, Smithfield 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eastern Montgomery vs. Bland County, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
