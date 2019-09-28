Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Benedictine 35, Flint Hill School 13 Broad Run 56, Urbana, Md. 7 John Handley 35, Fauquier 21 Oscar…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Benedictine 35, Flint Hill School 13

Broad Run 56, Urbana, Md. 7

John Handley 35, Fauquier 21

Oscar Smith 42, Indian River 10

Phoebus 55, Bethel 13

St. Christopher’s 35, Bishop O’Connell 0

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 37, Bishop Ireton 6

Trinity Episcopal 55, St. John Paul the Great 12

Va. Episcopal 54, Kenston Forest 50

Woodside 22, Hampton 0

___

