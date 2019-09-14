Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Blue Ridge School 55, Fishburne Military 0 Christchurch 40, Randolph-Macon Academy 7 Dan River 32, Martinsville 12 Flint…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blue Ridge School 55, Fishburne Military 0

Christchurch 40, Randolph-Macon Academy 7

Dan River 32, Martinsville 12

Flint Hill School 48, Saint James, Md. 7

Gloucester 17, Heritage-Newport News 6

King William 36, Essex 12

Paul VI Catholic High School 35, Potomac School 14

Smithfield 27, Jamestown 13

St. Albans, D.C. 35, Bishop Ireton 14

St. Christopher’s 27, Woodberry Forest 20

St. Michael 49, Fredericksburg Christian 14

Va. Episcopal 54, Brunswick Academy 24

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

