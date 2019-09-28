PREP FOOTBALL= Appomattox 45, Staunton River 7 Atlee 55, Armstrong 0 Bassett 25, Patrick County 16 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 49, Massanutten…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appomattox 45, Staunton River 7

Atlee 55, Armstrong 0

Bassett 25, Patrick County 16

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 49, Massanutten Military 0

Bluefield, W.Va. 52, Richlands 38

Broadwater Academy 34, Chincoteague 0

Brookville 46, Liberty-Bedford 14

Brunswick 30, Windsor 15

Buckingham County 45, Bluestone 6

Buffalo Gap 42, Broadway 15

Castlewood 42, Rye Cove 6

Central of Lunenburg 47, Cumberland 0

Chancellor 29, King George 28

Chantilly 38, Edison 6

Chilhowie 48, Northwood 6

Churchland 48, Granby 15

Clarke County 42, East Rockingham 7

Colgan 15, Potomac 13

Collegiate-Richmond 14, Episcopal 0

Colonial Forge 49, Brooke Point 0

Cosby 51, George Wythe-Richmond 0

Dan River 34, Chatham 20

Deep Creek 23, Hickory 0

Deep Run 47, Hermitage 20

Dematha, Md. 36, Life Christian 0

Dominion 20, Rock Ridge 7

Douglas Freeman 21, Mills Godwin 18

E.C. Glass 34, Rustburg 0

Eastern View 59, Caroline 14

Eastside 28, Lebanon 14

Essex 60, Charles City County High School 0

Fairfax 35, Annandale 28

Falls Church 28, Herndon 10

Fishburne Military def. Randolph-Macon Academy, forfeit

Floyd County 35, Carroll County 28

Fluvanna 49, Waynesboro 8

Fort Chiswell 19, Parry McCluer 0

Franklin County 31, Hidden Valley 14

Freedom (Woodbridge) 47, Battlefield 0

Fuqua School 42, Portsmouth Christian 28

GW-Danville 61, Tunstall 6

George Mason 35, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 7

Glenvar 56, James River-Buchanan 0

Goochland 41, Randolph-Henry 16

Grassfield 34, Lakeland 6

Green Run 27, First Colonial 0

Greenbrier Christian 60, Southampton 22

Greensville County 62, Surry County 19

Gretna 48, William Campbell 20

Henrico 14, Patrick Henry-Ashland 7

Heritage-Lynchburg 49, Amherst County 8

Highland Springs 39, Greensboro Page, N.C. 7

Honaker 50, Grundy 26

Hopewell 54, Colonial Heights 6

James Madison 21, James Robinson 14

James Wood 36, Kettle Run 21

Jefferson Forest 28, Halifax County 7

Jefferson, W.Va. 26, Heritage (Leesburg) 14

John Champe 40, Osbourn Park 0

John Marshall 12, J.R. Tucker 6, 2OT

King & Queen 21, Middlesex 10

Lafayette 42, Tabb 0

Lake Braddock 49, George Marshall 10

Lake Taylor 53, Booker T. Washington 12

Landon, Md. 13, Woodberry Forest 6, OT

Landstown 28, Bayside 0

Liberty-Bealeton 28, Culpeper 7

Lloyd Bird 20, Midlothian 0

Loudoun County 49, Warren County 21

Loudoun Valley 26, Brentsville 6

Louisa 55, Charlottesville 0

Luray 56, Madison County 14

Magna Vista 62, Martinsville 0

Manchester 62, James River-Midlothian 7

Marion 9, Grayson County 0

Massaponax 58, Stafford 0

Matoaca 55, Meadowbrook 0

Maury 47, Norview 12

McLean 36, Wakefield 31

Millbrook 42, Sherando 31

Monacan 29, Huguenot 21

Monticello 28, Western Albemarle 27, OT

Mountain View 31, Riverbend 6

Musselman, W.Va. 48, Woodgrove 28

Nandua 56, Lancaster 8

Nansemond River 35, Great Bridge 7

Nansemond-Suffolk 34, Atlantic Shores Christian 13

Nelson County 58, Altavista 42

Norcom 51, Woodrow Wilson 6

Norfolk Academy 37, Fork Union Prep 24

Norfolk Christian School 31, Fredericksburg Christian 19

North Cross 70, Blue Ridge School 28

Northside 42, Galax 28

Northumberland 60, Bruton 22

Nottoway 31, Amelia County 20

Oakton 38, Langley 35

Ocean Lakes 28, Tallwood 8

Orange County 50, Albemarle 7

Osbourn 27, Independence 17

Page County 21, Strasburg 14

Park View-South Hill 14, Franklin 12

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, John Battle 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49, William Byrd 21

Patriot 42, C.D. Hylton 14

Paul VI Catholic High School 35, St. Albans, D.C. 23

Pineville, Ky. 26, Thomas Walker 6

Poquoson 35, New Kent 7

Powhatan 21, Clover Hill 20

Prince George 27, Dinwiddie 24, OT

Princess Anne 33, Kellam 7

Pulaski County 49, Cave Spring 12

Rappahannock 55, Mathews 0

Ridgeview 55, Lee High 6

Riverheads 55, Colonial Beach 15

Riverside 15, Potomac Falls 9

Rockbridge County 37, Fort Defiance 6

Rural Retreat 37, Holston 28

Salem-Va. Beach 42, Kempsville 0

South Lakes 43, West Springfield 21

Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 18

Spotsylvania 28, Courtland 25

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 28, Catholic High School of Va Beach 22

Stone Bridge 68, Freedom (South Riding) 9

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 31, Rappahannock County 0

Sussex Central 40, Southampton 32

T.C. Williams 28, Centreville 24

TJ-Alexandria 42, Hampton Roads 0

TJ-Richmond 35, Glen Allen 32

Tazewell 10, Princeton, W.Va. 7

Tennessee, Tenn. 35, Abingdon 9

The Covenant School 46, Brunswick Academy 0

Thomas Dale 33, Petersburg 24

Tuscarora 31, Briar Woods 7

Twin Springs 42, Hancock County, Tenn. 34

Twin Valley 54, Craig County 42

Union 28, Gate City 14

Varina 79, Hanover 0

W.T. Woodson 39, Lee-Springfield 0

Warwick 27, Heritage-Newport News 12

Washington & Lee 32, King William 29

Washington, W.Va. 50, Park View-Sterling 0

Washington-Lee 40, Justice High School 14

Western Branch 16, King’s Fork High School 14

Westfield 23, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 7

Woodbridge 31, Forest Park 30

Woodstock Central 14, R.E. Lee-Staunton 12

York 41, Grafton 0

Yorktown 28, Hayfield 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Hampton Roads, ccd.

