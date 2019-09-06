PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 35, Gate City 28 Alleghany 54, Bath County 14 Altavista 35, Prince Edward County 0 Appomattox 17,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 35, Gate City 28

Alleghany 54, Bath County 14

Altavista 35, Prince Edward County 0

Appomattox 17, Rustburg 0

Auburn 56, Craig County 6

Avalon, Md. 38, Benedictine 13

Blue Ridge School 45, Hargrave Military 13

Briar Woods 29, Dominion 21

Broad Run 51, Brooke Point 13

Buffalo Gap 48, Parry McCluer 0

C.D. Hylton 34, West Potomac 33

Carroll County 21, Grayson County 20

Castlewood 26, Honaker 24

Centreville 42, Washington-Lee 0

Chantilly 41, Langley 7

Chatham 50, Randolph-Henry 26

Chilhowie 45, J.I. Burton 24

Christiansburg 28, Giles 13

Culpeper 30, Monticello 6

Deep Run 21, Atlee 7

Douglas Freeman 21, James River-Midlothian 13

Eastern View 63, Albemarle 7

Fairfax 28, Wakefield 7

Falls Church 53, Park View-Sterling 21

Fauquier 32, Brentsville 0

Flint Hill School 28, Paul VI Catholic High School 6

Floyd County 13, Patrick County 12

Forest Park 27, Annandale 21

Freedom (South Riding) 54, Independence 20

Freedom (Woodbridge) 47, Riverbend 0

Fuqua School 50, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14

GW-Danville 55, Amherst County 29

Galax 51, Martinsville 25

George Marshall 23, McLean 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Fort Chiswell 14

Graham 45, Tazewell 0

Gretna 62, Tunstall 20

Grundy 20, River View, W.Va. 18

Hancock, Md. 30, Massanutten Military 16

Handley 31, Harrisonburg 13

Henrico 20, Hermitage 14

Heritage (Leesburg) 14, Kettle Run 6

Heritage-Lynchburg 57, John Marshall 20

Hidden Valley 22, William Byrd 7

Holston 43, Twin Springs 6

Hurley 37, Rye Cove 6

James River-Buchanan 20, Madison County 8

Jefferson Forest 42, Staunton River 14

John Battle 12, Virginia High 7

King George 34, Stafford 21

Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 12

Liberty-Bealeton 40, Courtland 35

Liberty-Bedford 21, Fort Defiance 20

Lord Botetourt 23, Blacksburg 7

Loudoun County 27, Millbrook 18

Loudoun Valley 28, Riverside 7

Louisa 38, Chancellor 13

Luray 45, Wilson Memorial 21

Magna Vista 20, Dan River 6

Maret, D.C. 43, Manassas Park 14

Massaponax 47, Dinwiddie 30

Matoaca 9, Powhatan 6

Mills Godwin 30, Lee-Davis 6

Monacan 27, Hanover 0

Mount Vernon 38, Colgan 8

Mountain View 37, Patriot 6

Narrows 37, Northwood 0

North Cross 54, Fishburne Military 0

North Stafford 55, Orange County 20

Northside 37, Cave Spring 13

Osbourn Park 23, Herndon 7

Page County 46, Nelson County 14

Patrick Henry-Ashland 43, Caroline 8

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 60, Eastside 22

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Brookville 21

Potomac 21, Osbourn 13

Potomac School 14, St. John Paul the Great 2

Pulaski County 42, Bassett 6

R.E. Lee-Staunton 20, Covington 7

Ridgeview 63, Shelby Valley, Ky. 32

Riverheads 38, Glenvar 21

Rural Retreat 24, Eastern Montgomery 6

Salem 27, Franklin County 21

Sherando 41, Jefferson, W.Va. 7

Skyline 32, Broadway 7

South County 48, Hayfield 20

South Lakes 43, Oakton 7

Spotswood 75, William Monroe 13

Spotsylvania 36, Fluvanna 27

Stone Bridge 33, James Madison 19

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 41, Gar-Field 7

Strasburg 35, George Mason 20

Stuarts Draft 42, Waynesboro 0

T.C. Williams 29, James Robinson 26

TJ-Alexandria 7, Lee-Springfield 6

Thomas Dale 28, Lloyd Bird 0

Trinity Episcopal 30, Collegiate-Richmond 20

Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 26

Tuscarora 40, Potomac Falls 12

Union 26, Richlands 3

Westfield 37, John Champe 14

William Campbell 34, Central of Lunenburg 20

William Fleming 28, Rockbridge County 26

Woodgrove 46, Rock Ridge 6

Woodstock Central 55, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 8

Yorktown 40, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluestone vs. Park View-South Hill, ccd.

Goochland vs. Fork Union Prep, ccd.

Hickory vs. Currituck County, N.C., ccd.

Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. vs. Norfolk Academy, ccd.

Southampton Academy vs. Banner Christian, ppd.

