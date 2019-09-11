Wednesday, Sept. 4: Trenton 4, Reading 3
Thursday, Sept. 5: Trenton 3 Reading 0, 10 innings
Friday, Sept. 6: Trenton 12, Reading 2
|Bowie 3, Harrisburg 1,
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Bowie 5, Harrisburg 3
Thursday, Sept. 5: Harrisburg 5, Bowie 4, 12 innings
Friday, Sept. 6: Bowie 7, Harrisburg 5
Saturday, Sept. 7: Bowie 12, Harrisburg 5
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|Trenton 1, Bowie 1
Tuesday, Sept. 10: Trenton 6, Bowie 2
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Bowie 7, Trenton 2
Thursday, Sept. 12: Trenton at Bowie, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 13: Trenton at Bowie, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 14: Trenton at Bowie, 6:3
