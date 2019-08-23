PREP FOOTBALL=
Cary Christian, N.C. 28, Greenbrier Christian 20, OT
Central – Wise 27, Marion 7
GW-Danville 42, Dan River 9
Galax 7, Floyd County 0
Honaker 52, Eastside 35
Life Christian 33, E.C. Glass 0
Radford 17, Pulaski County 7
Ridgeview 33, Chilhowie 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Atlantic Shores Christian vs. Isle of Wight Academy, ppd. to Aug 24th.
Benedictine vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd. to Aug 24th.
Catholic vs. Norfolk Christian School, ppd. to Aug 24th.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
