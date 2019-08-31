PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 45, John Battle 14 Alleghany County, N.C. 7, Grayson County 6 Altavista 28, Central of Lunenburg 8…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 45, John Battle 14

Alleghany County, N.C. 7, Grayson County 6

Altavista 28, Central of Lunenburg 8

Arcadia 51, Northampton 0

Archbishop Curley, Md. 35, Bishop O’Connell 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Hargrave Military 0

Benedictine 48, Catholic 26

Blacksburg 24, Giles 0

Bluefield, W.Va. 41, Graham 27

Broadwater Academy 34, Quantico 0

Buckingham County 27, Appomattox 6

C.D. Hylton 35, Mount Vernon 28

Central – Wise 51, Eastside 20

Chatham 47, Cumberland 6

Chilhowie 46, Marion 26

Christiansburg 35, Floyd County 16

Churchland 60, Grafton 0

Clarke County 42, Buffalo Gap 0

Clover Hill 26, Mills Godwin 7

Colonial Beach 67, Charles City County High School 0

Covington 47, Alleghany 33

Dan River 35, Tunstall 7

Deep Creek 48, Great Bridge 19

Dinwiddie 45, GW-Danville 42

Eden Morehead, N.C. 40, Martinsville 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 24, Indian River 20

Essex 42, Sussex Central 24

Fluvanna 29, Broadway 13

Fort Chiswell 15, Rural Retreat 14

Franklin County 28, Liberty-Bedford 0

Galax 32, Glenvar 29

Gate City 34, Richlands 29

Greensville County 44, Weldon, N.C. 22

Grundy 28, Twin Valley 8

Halifax County 29, Nottoway 14

Handley 48, Warren County 0

Hidden Valley 42, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35

Highland Springs 44, Avalon, Md. 13

Holston 53, Eastern Montgomery 26

Honaker 14, Lebanon 0

Huguenot 44, Jamestown 3

Hurley 22, Tug Valley, W.Va. 14

J.R. Tucker 20, Caroline 18

James Madison 15, George Marshall 13

John Marshall 14, Bluestone 0

Kenston Forest 39, Brunswick Academy 0

King & Queen 36, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 21

King William 53, Prince Edward County 0

King’s Fork High School 24, Smithfield 7

Lafayette 33, Goochland 0

Lake Braddock 34, West Potomac 21

Lee County, Ga. 27, Life Christian 0

Liberty-Bealeton 55, Brentsville 15

Liberty-Bedford 55, Brentsville 15

Lord Botetourt 15, Brookville 9

Loudoun County 31, Fauquier 0

Louisa 39, Courtland 6

Luray 25, Woodstock Central 13

Magna Vista 49, Liberty Christian 14

Massaponax 47, Chancellor 34

Menchville 21, Granby 0

Middlesex 33, Mathews 9

Millbrook 62, Jefferson, W.Va. 42

Mountain View 42, Albemarle 6

Nansemond River 44, Norview 12

Narrows 14, Auburn 0

Nelson County 50, Randolph-Henry 23

Norfolk Academy 40, Potomac 0

Norfolk Academy 40, Potomac School 0

Northumberland 48, Surry County 31

Oakton 30, Fairfax 28

Patrick County 38, Carroll County 27

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Castlewood 6

Petersburg 71, Armstrong 16

Poquoson 42, Southampton 6

Portsmouth Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 14

Pulaski County 14, Northside 0

Radford 45, George Wythe-Wytheville 23

Riverheads 49, Washington & Lee 15

Roanoke Catholic 72, Bath County 7

Rockbridge County 62, Parry McCluer 0

Rustburg 20, Bassett 0

Salem 48, Amherst County 20

Sherando 49, James Wood 12

Spotswood 20, East Rockingham 12

Spotsylvania 35, Monticello 13

St. Annes-Belfield 57, Faith Christian, N.C. 22

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 32, Paul VI Catholic High School 0

Stone Bridge 28, Centreville 14

Strasburg 35, East Hardy, W.Va. 13

Stuarts Draft 48, James River-Buchanan 7

T.C. Williams 53, Herndon 0

TJ-Richmond 48, Colonial Heights 6

Tazewell 55, Virginia High 14

Thomas Dale 58, Cosby 0

Thomas Walker 35, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 12

Trinity Episcopal 20, St. Christopher’s 17

Turner Ashby 24, William Monroe 2

Twin Springs 30, Northwood 14

Union 41, Lee High 7

West Point 42, Rappahannock County 13

Western Albemarle 24, R.E. Lee-Staunton 8

Westfield 51, Battlefield 0

William Byrd 42, Cave Spring 21

William Campbell 28, Staunton River 10

William Fleming 52, Harrisonburg 10

Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 0

Woodgrove 20, Loudoun Valley 0

Woodrow Wilson 28, Lakeland 22

Woodside 14, Gloucester 0

Zebulon B. Vance, N.C. 35, Heritage-Lynchburg 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Craig County, ccd.

Jenkins, Ky. vs. Rye Cove, ccd.

