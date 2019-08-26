Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Reading (Phillies) 38 27 .585 — x-Trenton (Yankees)…

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Reading (Phillies) 38 27 .585 — x-Trenton (Yankees) 35 31 .530 3½ Hartford (Rockies) 32 32 .500 5½ Portland (Red Sox) 30 34 .469 7½ New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 29 37 .439 9½ Binghamton (Mets) 28 40 .412 11½ Western Division W L Pct. GB Erie (Tigers) 43 21 .672 — Bowie (Orioles) 43 22 .662 ½ x-Harrisburg (Nationals) 29 32 .475 12½ Altoona (Pirates) 30 35 .462 13½ Akron (Indians) 26 38 .406 17 Richmond (Giants) 25 39 .391 18

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Monday’s Games

Altoona 5, Akron 0

Trenton 5, New Hampshire 1

Portland 3, Binghamton 2

Reading 4, Bowie 2

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford 5, Harrisburg 1

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at Binghamton, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, Game 2, TBD

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, Game 2, TBD

Trenton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Trenton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

