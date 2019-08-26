Home » Washington, DC Sports » Eastern League

The Associated Press

August 26, 2019, 10:14 PM

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Reading (Phillies) 38 27 .585
x-Trenton (Yankees) 35 31 .530
Hartford (Rockies) 32 32 .500
Portland (Red Sox) 30 34 .469
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 29 37 .439
Binghamton (Mets) 28 40 .412 11½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Erie (Tigers) 43 21 .672
Bowie (Orioles) 43 22 .662 ½
x-Harrisburg (Nationals) 29 32 .475 12½
Altoona (Pirates) 30 35 .462 13½
Akron (Indians) 26 38 .406 17
Richmond (Giants) 25 39 .391 18

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Monday’s Games

Altoona 5, Akron 0

Trenton 5, New Hampshire 1

Portland 3, Binghamton 2

Reading 4, Bowie 2

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford 5, Harrisburg 1

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at Binghamton, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, Game 2, TBD

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, Game 2, TBD

Trenton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Trenton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

