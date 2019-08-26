Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|38
|27
|.585
|—
|x-Trenton (Yankees)
|35
|31
|.530
|3½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|32
|32
|.500
|5½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|30
|34
|.469
|7½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|29
|37
|.439
|9½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|28
|40
|.412
|11½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Tigers)
|43
|21
|.672
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|43
|22
|.662
|½
|x-Harrisburg (Nationals)
|29
|32
|.475
|12½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|30
|35
|.462
|13½
|Akron (Indians)
|26
|38
|.406
|17
|Richmond (Giants)
|25
|39
|.391
|18
___
x-First Half Winner
___
|Monday’s Games
Altoona 5, Akron 0
Trenton 5, New Hampshire 1
Portland 3, Binghamton 2
Reading 4, Bowie 2
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford 5, Harrisburg 1
|Tuesday’s Games
Portland at Binghamton, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, Game 2, TBD
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, Game 2, TBD
Trenton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Trenton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
