Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Reading (Phillies) 34 25 .576 — x-Trenton (Yankees)…

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Reading (Phillies) 34 25 .576 — x-Trenton (Yankees) 30 29 .508 4 Hartford (Rockies) 28 29 .491 5 Portland (Red Sox) 28 30 .483 5½ New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 26 33 .441 8 Binghamton (Mets) 25 36 .410 10 Western Division W L Pct. GB Erie (Tigers) 41 17 .707 — Bowie (Orioles) 39 19 .672 2 Altoona (Pirates) 27 31 .466 14 x-Harrisburg (Nationals) 24 30 .444 15 Richmond (Giants) 24 34 .414 17 Akron (Indians) 22 35 .386 18½

___

Monday’s Games

Altoona 3, Hartford 0

Richmond 7, Erie 3, 10 innings

Reading 8, Portland 7, 10 innings

New Hampshire 1, Trenton 0

Bowie 11, Binghamton 4

Harrisburg 7, Akron 4

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 12 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.