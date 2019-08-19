Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|x-Trenton (Yankees)
|30
|29
|.508
|4
|Hartford (Rockies)
|28
|29
|.491
|5
|Portland (Red Sox)
|28
|30
|.483
|5½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|26
|33
|.441
|8
|Binghamton (Mets)
|25
|36
|.410
|10
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Tigers)
|41
|17
|.707
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|39
|19
|.672
|2
|Altoona (Pirates)
|27
|31
|.466
|14
|x-Harrisburg (Nationals)
|24
|30
|.444
|15
|Richmond (Giants)
|24
|34
|.414
|17
|Akron (Indians)
|22
|35
|.386
|18½
___
|Monday’s Games
Altoona 3, Hartford 0
Richmond 7, Erie 3, 10 innings
Reading 8, Portland 7, 10 innings
New Hampshire 1, Trenton 0
Bowie 11, Binghamton 4
Harrisburg 7, Akron 4
|Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 12 p.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
