Eastern League

The Associated Press

August 19, 2019, 11:12 PM

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Reading (Phillies) 34 25 .576
x-Trenton (Yankees) 30 29 .508 4
Hartford (Rockies) 28 29 .491 5
Portland (Red Sox) 28 30 .483
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 26 33 .441 8
Binghamton (Mets) 25 36 .410 10
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Erie (Tigers) 41 17 .707
Bowie (Orioles) 39 19 .672 2
Altoona (Pirates) 27 31 .466 14
x-Harrisburg (Nationals) 24 30 .444 15
Richmond (Giants) 24 34 .414 17
Akron (Indians) 22 35 .386 18½

___

Monday’s Games

Altoona 3, Hartford 0

Richmond 7, Erie 3, 10 innings

Reading 8, Portland 7, 10 innings

New Hampshire 1, Trenton 0

Bowie 11, Binghamton 4

Harrisburg 7, Akron 4

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 12 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

